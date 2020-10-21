Growing a healthy garden starts with good soil, and one way to improve soil conditions is by adding compost.
Composting might be a long process, but it yields high rewards in soil amendments and decreased material ending up at the landfill. However, composting has to be done right. Utah State University Extension offers some guidance into setting up an effective composting area.
Composting involves mixing raw materials and letting microorganisms break down those materials. Oxygen is initially consumed, along with the easily degradable materials in the pile. This process is best facilitated under specific heat and moisture standards.
The first step in a successful compost pile is a good location. Composting shouldn’t take away from a landscape, but it does need to get at least six hours of sunlight a day. Water should also be easily accessible.
There are multiple ways to set up a composting area. One can simply stack the materials in an area that is about one cubic yard, or piles can be contained within wire mesh, a scrap materials box or a rotating barrel. Whatever method is used, make sure oxygen can easily flow through all sides.
Be sure to put the right materials in the compost pile. Grass, leaves, bark, manures, garden waste and fruits and vegetables are all good options. Steer clear of bones, meats, dairy products, plastics or pet waste. Be aware that woody materials will take longer to breakdown than other garden waste materials.
Keeping the right conditions in the compost pile is also necessary. Make sure to turn the pile to allow oxygen to flow through. The pile should be moist and it should be kept at 110 to 150 degrees.
When the compost is completed, it will be dark and crumbly. It is important to leave the pile to cure for a month even after it is done. This ensures that the composting is complete and no excess heat will damage the plants if the compost is spread.
Stop by the Utah State University Extension office or call (435)752-6263 if you have any further questions regarding composting.