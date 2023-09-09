Meriam-Webster’s second definition for optimism is “an inclination to put the most favorable construction upon actions and events or to anticipate the best possible outcome.”
This is a primary attribute of all good hunters and anglers. Positivity permits the belief that one more cast or hike around just one more ridge is all that keeps us from being successful.
Some of this optimism is due to how well our fish and game agencies have managed these resources and that licenses are impartially available to all residents with a hunter’s safety card. Management agencies do address political, economic and other challenges, but a vast majority of their decisions are informed by science and maintain or improve populations of fish and game.
For example, Bear Lake managers just won a national award from the American Fisheries Society for improving the lake’s Bonneville cutthroat trout populations. This accomplishment was achieved through a partnership among Idaho Fish and Game, Utah Division of Natural Resources, Trout Unlimited, the Forest Service, local landowners and the public.
The work focused on eliminating barriers to fish movement in streams at road crossings and irrigation diversions. Conservation actions allowed these trout to access many more miles of spawning habitat and not lose juveniles as they migrate back to the lake. Work done over the last 20 years has increased the percentage of wild spawned fish from 5% in 2002 to where they now make up 70% of the Bonneville cutthroat trout in Bear Lake.
Improvements must be weighed against notable declines. One disappointing trend has been the decreasing number of big game licenses. In the 1980s it was simple to purchase a mule deer tag from any western state. That is no longer true.
If you consider that human populations in Utah have more than doubled from nearly 1.6 million in 1982 to almost 3.4 million in 2022, some of these declines were likely unavoidable. That there remains a large number of big game hunting tags reflects, in part, money derived from license fees and taxes paid by hunters and anglers.
Maintaining optimism when you go on a hunting or fishing trip is important because the trip could result in any of three types of fun. Type 1 fun is what we all hope to experience; the outing is fun while we are involved in the activity. A day hunt for grouse when its sunny, the birds are seemingly found in every patch of high-quality habitat and you’re shooting well is Type 1 fun.
Type 2 fun is when you remember the trip fondly even if you did not have much fun during the outing. This experience is exemplified by trips where you spend several days in the rain, share a cold and wet tent with friends, but on the last day you harvest a nice deer.
Type 3 fun is when both the trip and the memory is miserable. These are outings when snow and fog eliminate your ability to see or go anywhere. The truck gets stuck. The gun doesn’t work or you break your favorite fly rod. And this all happens while never having a chance to harvest or catch your target animal.
I know I’m old school but many of life’s most important lessons are taught through discomfort and failure. Fishing and hunting trips always have the possibility of going sideways and teaching you something unexpectedly. This is not true when playing pickleball.
Not all outdoors men and women are optimistic. Many think the best days of hunting and angling are behind us. By some metrics this may be true, but things have and will always change. To a large point optimism is how you judge change. Every year when I hit send on my Utah application for a desert bighorn sheep tag, I’m optimistic even though I know my 15 preference points still mean I have almost no chance of drawing this tag.
There will always be a unique feeling when an angler casts a Royal Coachman behind a large boulder that splits the stream’s current, hoping a large rainbow trout will engulf it.
A similar feeling is felt searching for movement or a glint of an antler from a hunter’s perch as a rising sun slowly brightens the landscape. This type of optimism — that success comes through a combination of patience, luck, skill, and effort — is a characteristic that could improve everyone’s life.
Brett Roper is a contributing writer for The Herald Journal focusing on outdoor topics. He lives in Logan and can be reached at roperguth@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.