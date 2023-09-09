Brett Roper - optimist hunts

A hunter rounding one more ridge in search of success.

 Brett Roper/For The Herald Journal

Meriam-Webster’s second definition for optimism is “an inclination to put the most favorable construction upon actions and events or to anticipate the best possible outcome.”

This is a primary attribute of all good hunters and anglers. Positivity permits the belief that one more cast or hike around just one more ridge is all that keeps us from being successful.


