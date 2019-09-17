In animal agriculture, the highest expense among all species is feed costs. Feeding animals is expensive, especially since in agriculture we are asking these animals to increase performance in one way or another (milk, meat, wool production).
To help decrease costs, producers and researchers work together to try and provide precise nutrition so that none of the feed is wasted. Research has targeted increasing animal efficiency by using things such as genetics, management practices, etc. to help diminish feed costs. Although research has helped to improve efficiency in animal agriculture, there are organisms that are deterring these efficiencies and increasing feed costs. These organisms are known as parasites.
The word parasite originates from the Greek word parasitos, which translates into “one who eats at the table of another”; a perfect description of parasitic organisms who must live off nutrients that are provided by a host since they can’t provide for themselves.
An example of this is a parasitic plant called dodder. Dodder is known as a “vampire plant” because it must rely on sucking nutrients from other plants. Rather than developing a root system or processing chlorophyll to produce food from the sun, this weed reaches its energy requirements by sucking the nutrients from other plants, making it the freeloader of the plant world.
While dodder has a unique parasitic adaptation in the plant world, animal parasites have found very similar adaptation to be able to take nutrients.
Most parasites that are detrimental to the feed efficiency of animals live in the digestive tract of our animal species. As parasites begin to infect an animal, the parasites begin to absorb nutrients from their host and can eventually lead to the animal eating less feed. This parasitic effect can create a state of undernutrition in the host animal.
One of the major problem areas for parasitic infection happens in grazing ruminants (sheep and cattle). When animals graze, they are eating grasses that contain infective parasitic larvae. Once animals become infected with parasites, they begin to spread parasites throughout the pasture by way of manure, increasing the parasite load of all the animals on pasture.
If not monitored, parasite infection can become a major health concern. Sheep and cattle with parasite infection have been shown to have heavy protein losses and decrease rate of gains which can become a heavy financial burden to the animal agriculture industry.
Luckily enough, there are solutions to help with parasite control. Since most of our parasites come from grazing, using proper management techniques with grazing pastures can help to decrease parasite infection.
Parasite larvae thrive in moist or wet areas. To destroy parasite larvae in a pasture it is important to let the pasture dry out once animals have been removed. This will kill most parasites since they struggle living in dry arid conditions.
There are also de-worming schedules that animals can be put on. For cattle and sheep, the best time to de-worm is in the early spring, if you de-worm in the middle of the season it will be ineffective and waste you money.
When discussing horses, it is important to understand that parasites will rob horses of feed nutrients but can also be a leading cause of colic.
You should follow a deworming program that consists of testing for parasites and deworming with the correct product and amount. A fecal test costs from $11-$15 and can help to determine if deworming is even needed. Testing or deworming should occur every 8-12 weeks in horses.
It is important for all species to consult with your local veterinarian on what anthelmintic (de-wormer) to use and what kind of deworming schedule your animals should be on. Parasite resistance has become a problem and it is important that we use the proper treatments to avoid leaving anthelmintic residue.
If you are interested in learning more about parasite treatment plans, please let me know. I have plenty of resources that I can refer you to. If you have any questions, please call the USU Extension office and ask for Jake.
Jacob Hadfield is an agent with the Cache County Extension. His column appears on this page every other week.