The last couple of months I have been out hiking public lands. Mostly walking the dog but simultaneously evaluating the consequences of a long winter. It’s been nice to see blooming wildflowers and that grouse seemed to have survived last winter’s snow.
The other thing I’ve noticed is there are far more people outdoors than ever before.
In 2021, the percentage of people in the US participating in outdoor activities was up to 54%. The recent increase was in part due to the pandemic, but the number of people heading outdoors has been growing since 2016.
In Utah and Idaho, a combination of a young population and ready access to public lands means 80% to 90% of these state’s residents play outdoors.
The desire to get away has caused many people to take their first trip up a secondary dirt road located on Forest Service land. On those trips, these newbies are driving by people who have used the same campsite on the same weekend for the last 40 years. This mix of personal histories can cause differences in opinions on what people should be allowed to do on public lands.
With more people come more rules. One activity with many rules is the use of public roads and trails. The speed limit on most Forest Service roads is difficult to determine as they are rarely posted. The regulations state it is illegal to be “Operating a vehicle carelessly, recklessly, or without regard for the rights or safety of other persons. … ”
Depending upon the road, that could be anywhere from 5 to 35 mph. Most people won’t have a problem with how you drive as long as you slow down when you’re approaching another vehicle and don’t surprise people coming around a corner.
To protect people and ecosystems, not all roads on public lands are open to motorized use. The roads which are open can be found on the Forest’s Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM). These maps can be located online by searching the forest name followed by MVUM or by picking up a paper copy at the local FS office. Similar maps for the Bureau of Land Management can be found at blm.gov/maps/georeferenced-PDFs.
The Forest Service considers e-bikes motorized vehicles, so they are not permitted on most Forest Service trails. Legal use of e-bikes on non-motorized trails is more common on lands managed by the BLM, National Park Service and National Wildlife Refuges. The easiest way to avoid restrictions related to access is to park your car and hike.
Understanding where disperse camping is legal and how far off the road you can drive your car to camp is also described in MVUMs. In Logan Canyon, where dispersed camping is allowed, a car can be no more than 150 feet from the centerline of a road. If you go to other forests, this distance can range from 50 to 300 feet.
A fact many young and new public land users are unaware of, is target shooting is allowed on most lands managed by the Forest Service and BLM. Exceptions include if you are within 150 yards of a residence, campsite, developed recreation site or are shooting over a road or a body of water adjacent to the road.
Target shooting with few restrictions unnerves many people. This should cause people who want to target shoot on federal lands during summer, to find remote areas far away from busy roads and trails.
A lack of common sense when picking a place to target shoot will lead to more restrictions in the future. With July 4 behind us and in Utah a state holiday on July 24 quickly approaching, there is an increased desire to use fireworks. Even though there are few restrictions on target shooting, fireworks cannot be legally used on any lands managed by the Forest Service, BLM or National Park Service.
If you accidentally start a fire because you illegally used fireworks, legally shot at targets, or failed to put out your campfire, you could be liable for the cost to put the fire out. Big fires cost tens of millions of dollars to suppress, so this is a charge people should avoid.
The number of people using public lands is bound to increase. This will make solitude harder to find, but on the bright side, greater demand will help ensure these lands remain public. The question is what set of rules will land management agencies need to protect the environment in the future?
If people simply follow the golden rule, public lands can continue to provide a wide range of outdoor opportunities with limited restrictions for generations to come.
Brett Roper is a contributing writer for The Herald Journal focusing on outdoor topics. He lives in Logan, Utah, and can be reached at roperguth@gmail.com.
