Beaver Pond

A beaver pond overlooking the Logan River watershed in northern Utah. 

 Photo by Brett Roper

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The last couple of months I have been out hiking public lands. Mostly walking the dog but simultaneously evaluating the consequences of a long winter. It’s been nice to see blooming wildflowers and that grouse seemed to have survived last winter’s snow.

The other thing I’ve noticed is there are far more people outdoors than ever before.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.