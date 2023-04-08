Andy Mug for Online

I remember years ago exploring the Idaho backcountry with a photographer I worked with at the time at another news outlet. Every week, at the request of our editor, we’d set out to find a new place to explore.

We did so much, among them, hiked trails, cast fishing lines in lakes, ride our motorcycles on offroad trails, mountain bike in the mountains, search for beaver dams and hummingbird hideaways, snowmobile and ski in the winter, and try our luck at ice fishing.


