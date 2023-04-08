I remember years ago exploring the Idaho backcountry with a photographer I worked with at the time at another news outlet. Every week, at the request of our editor, we’d set out to find a new place to explore.
We did so much, among them, hiked trails, cast fishing lines in lakes, ride our motorcycles on offroad trails, mountain bike in the mountains, search for beaver dams and hummingbird hideaways, snowmobile and ski in the winter, and try our luck at ice fishing.
I loved that job. Every week I came away with fun adventures to write about. I even turned the Outdoor section into a strictly offroad section once a month wherein I profiled dirt bike, rock crawling, and other offroad events and adventures.
In the Outdoors section I also made it a point to publish hunting and fishing photos from area residents. The section turned into a sort of bragging board for outdoor buffs. We were able to do that because we had submissions; people would send me photos and other info about their outdoor experiences.
I’d like to do the same for The Herald Journal — that is, publish your fishing and hunting photos and other images related to the Great Outdoors. I’d like to hear about your unique experiences.
Please drop me a note with the information, including when and where the photo was taken and who is shown in the image. Also, please include your contact info in case we have any questions.
Being new to Cache Valley, many people have told me there is much to do here in the way of outdoors. I believe it, but hopefully with warmer weather approaching I’ll be able to find that out more easily on a personal level. For now, I look forward to your submissions!
