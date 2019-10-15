Fall has finally come, and with it, leaves are changing and temperatures are dropping. Most areas around Cache County have not quite hit the hard frost zone yet, but temperatures below freezing have been occurring most mornings.
As fall settles in, with winter not far behind it, it is important to get livestock and other outside animals prepared for the upcoming weather. Beth Crandall, who worked with USU Extension in Juab County, has written a great article about winter health, and I will use some of her tips and knowledge in this article.
Livestock tend to be more tolerant of winter weather than other animals. Even with this tolerance, producers should consider helping these animals to be more comfortable so that they can be more efficient during the winter months. All livestock animals should enter the winter months healthy, in good body condition, and ready to deal with the cold, wind and moisture (snow). Young, sick or old stock will require more attention as cooler weather sets in. Here are three tips to help keep livestock comfortable and efficient during the winter.
First, animals need to have a shelter. Now some of you think that I am saying you need a fancy barn to accomplish this. That is not the case. Shelters need to provide animals with a way to get out of snow, rain and wind. Wind many times can be a livestock producer’s worst enemy, penetrating the thick coats of livestock and causing them to get cold. A simple windbreak can help alleviate this problem and help keep livestock warm.
Second, livestock create their own heat through the consumption of calories. During the winter months, it is important that livestock receive a slight increase in feed quantity and quality. The increase in feed will help animals to keep warm while digesting nutrients. When doing this it is important to continually evaluate the body condition score of your animals.
Feeding too little in the winter can lead animals to lose weight due to temperature extremes. While feeding too much feed, especially if it is high quality, will cause animals to gain weight. Either end of this spectrum can cause producers to lose money either in production decreases or lost feed.
Third, livestock need access to unfrozen, fresh water. During cold weather, cows can drink nearly 1 gallon of water for every 100 pounds of body weight. If you have a 1,200-pound cow, that means she is still drinking 12 gallons of water even during the winter. Livestock will drink less water if it is frozen, or when they have to break through ice on their own. To keep animals producing and efficient it is important that they have access to clean, fresh, unfrozen water at all times. If you have livestock that are lactating during the winter or in cooler temperatures, the water intake of those animals will double when compared to non-lactating animals.
The winter months are the most costly time of year for most livestock producers. Through most of the spring and summer livestock can graze, whether in pastures or on rangeland. Feed becomes a large expense during the winter, since little to no grazing is available. Increasing efficiency by providing animals with shelter, quality feed, and water can help to diminish some of these costs.