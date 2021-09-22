It is recommended to all Americans to eat a healthy diet in order to reduce the risk of heart disease, some cancers, diabetes, cognitive decline and even an early death. Research has shown that there is a correlation between a healthy diet plus daily physical activity and reduced risk for chronic disease.
While we know the importance of making healthy food choices, it can be difficult to always choose nutrient-dense foods that will provide your body with the nutrients it needs each day.
Sometimes it may seem easier to supplement your diet with a daily multivitamin rather than putting forth the effort to eat a healthy meal or snack. While a multivitamin boosts your daily nutrient intake, it is not a shortcut to improving health.
Individuals seeking to reduce risk for chronic disease should first make changes to their overall eating pattern. That being said, there are some instances in which supplementation of vitamins and minerals is recommended and can support an overall healthy eating pattern.
One instance is supplementing with the vitamin folic acid for women who are planning to become pregnant or who are pregnant. Neural tube defects can occur during the development of the fetus and can affect the baby’s brain and spine. A common type of neural tube defect is spina bifida. Consuming the recommended daily level of folic acid can prevent spina bifida from occurring.
The CDC recommends that all women who are of reproductive age to intake 400 mcg of folic acid every day. The reason the CDC recommends that all women of reproductive age to be in the habit of consuming 400 mcg of folic acid is that the neural tube forms within the first few weeks of pregnancy, often before a woman knows she is pregnant. Women can reach the recommended folic acid level each day by eating a variety of foods high in folic acid and consuming a supplement with 400 mcg of folic acid. Common food sources of folate or folic acid include leafy greens, breakfast cereals, broccoli, brussels sprouts and peas.
It is also recommended for all Americans to supplement with vitamin D. The daily recommendation for vitamin D for adults is 600 IUs. The two main sources of vitamin D are food and sunlight.
Vitamin D is often referred to as the sunshine vitamin because our bodies can produce vitamin D through the UV rays of the sun. When the UV rays of the sun hit our skin, it activates a precursor in our body that is converted into the active form of vitamin D. This activation process occurs in the liver and kidneys. About 50-90% of daily vitamin D can come from sunlight if you are out in the sun for a minimum of 20 minutes each day. Between the months of April until the end of September, individuals can meet their daily vitamin D recommendation through sunlight and eating a balanced diet.
But during the fall and winter months, individuals do not get enough vitamin D through sunlight and food alone and would need a vitamin D supplement. As summer turns to fall, people spend more time indoors or when they do go out, their skin is covered by long sleeves and long pants. But even if you are spending time in the sun with skin exposed, in high-latitude locations like Cache County, the UV levels from the sun are much lower in the fall and winter months. This change in the UV strength decreases the vitamin D synthesis in your body from sunlight. Because of this significant decrease in the amount of vitamin D produced by the sunlight exposure, it is recommended for individuals to supplement with vitamin D during the fall and winter months.
Remember, taking a daily multivitamin is not a quick fix for a poor diet. Strive to make healthy food choices each day to enhance health and reduce risk for chronic disease. And if you are a woman planning to become pregnant or pregnant, choose to take a daily folic acid supplement. And finally, as we reach the end of September and shifting into fall, this is the perfect time to purchase a vitamin D supplement to ensure you do not become vitamin D deficient during the fall and winter months.