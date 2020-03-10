The warmer temperatures, melting snow and some green grass all make it feel like spring is coming to the valley. This also means summer will be here before we know it. For beef producers, right now is the best time to prepare your bulls for the upcoming breeding season.
Although it may seem that the breeding season is pretty far off, it’s important to start preparing your bulls now. Bulls' breeding capacity can be increased if proper care is taken before, during and after the breeding season. For this article I have pulled some information from a USU factsheet by Dr. Clell Bagley.
The ideal duration of a breeding season is 60-90 days. If the breeding season is extended longer it usually results in poor reproductive efficiency. Many times, when there is an extended breeding season, herd managers have a hard time seeing and diagnosing reproductive problems throughout the herd. Keeping the breeding season concise and specific aids in the overall reproductive health of the herd.
Before preparing your bull, it is important to get him tested. A semen test can tell you how prepared your bull is to breed or if he is even capable of breeding at all. For a beef herd, this is essential. If a bull can’t breed, a lot of costs go into feed and maintenance of the bull with no economic return at the end of the day. These tests can help in selecting bulls that are going to have success when it comes to breeding.
When preparing bulls for breeding it is important to remember that the production of sperm cells requires at least 48 days. If you worry about preparing your bull for breeding the week before you turn him out, then you have missed the window. Preparation needs to begin 2-3 months in advance.
You want to make sure bulls stay healthy. Vaccinating and maintaining general care of your bulls is important. If a bull gets a high fever, it can damage all the stored sperm cells and will take 1.5 months before the sperm cells can be replaced. It is also important that bulls are in a moderate condition and receive some exercise to help them have physical endurance before they go out to breed.
Last, but not least, it is always important that bulls are tested for trichomoniasis, or trich. Trich is a venereal disease which is only spread through breeding. Infected bulls or cows are the main means of spread to new herds. Trich causes cows to abort their calves and to become temporarily infertile. While some producers may notice only 5-10% of their cows open in a year, if left untreated, trich can cause serious losses, resulting in 25-40% of their cows open.
Hoffman AI is holding their annual bull testing over at the USU Silver Corrals on March 23. It will start at 9 a.m. and they will run until they are out of bulls to test. It costs $20 for a semen test and $60 for a trich test. This is one opportunity to get your bulls tested and ready for the upcoming breeding season. If you have any questions, please call the USU Extension office in Cache County.