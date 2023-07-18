Some may call it experience or common sense, but I think it is deeper than that, and my brother Craig would agree with me.
We all would concur that farming can be one of the more dangerous occupations for injuries and, worst case scenarios, of accidental deaths. That is probably why Dad gave me “the safety lecture” every morning before any work began. I would like to share an experience of Craig’s to make my point.
We used a couple of Ford F-600 trucks to transport the harvested grain from our farm to town. The big box of the truck could hold up to 16,500 pounds, and it had a hydraulic hoist mechanism to dump the grain with all kinds of moving parts.
As I would lower the now empty box, I always had the thought or fear of what damage would be inflicted if I somehow got myself in its way as it descended. This is similar to the odd feeling I get when I am standing on the edge of a cliff or overlook, wondering if I am going to “accidentally” jump. Weird, I know.
This level of tragedy never occurred on our farm but something more common did happen one fall day that could have been disastrous. It was not unusual for one of Craig’s kids to occasionally help with shuttling the grain trucks back and forth between fields or to the granaries in town when the workday was finished.
On this particular day, Craig was the pilot of the loaded grain truck going home for the night. The plan was for one of his daughters to bring the empty truck back to the farm first thing the following morning.
In describing this eventual incident to me, he stated that he felt an unusual vibration in the steering wheel as he drove the loaded truck to home base. He made a mental note to have it checked out the following morning after it was unloaded and prior to returning to the grain fields. As often is the case, the morning plan got diverted and Craig headed back to the dry farm without the tire getting checked.
Now empty, the truck handled differently, smoother than it had the evening prior. No vibration or steering wheel shake was noted over the 10 or so highway miles to the farm. The last couple of miles are on dirt and gravel roads and washboards are not uncommon, which, fortunately, require a much slower speed. One last right, 90-degree turn remained to reach the destination of our shed, a downhill slope no less.
Without warning, as Craig relates, “All of a sudden, the front left tire completely came off and bounced into the field and the truck’s front end dug into the road, slamming me to a stop!” He added, “Something had told me that morning to change the plan, to have Jackie drive the truck back to the farm. Now I know why.”
He continued with, “What if that tire had come off when I was headed down Bear River hill at 60 mph?!”
No injuries resulted, just a repair bill, a delayed start to cutting grain and some frazzled nerves. But, in this case, I am going to say that a father listened to a still small prompting and protected his daughter from potential harm. Experience and strength behind the wheel helped divert a worse outcome. The wheel did not exactly stay in the furrow that morning; heck, it did not even stay on the truck! Regardless, a lesson was reaffirmed, and thanks given for minimal consequences.
Next harvest, after you check the lug nuts on the grain trucks, how ‘bout changing the oil on the tractor?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.