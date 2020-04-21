As the coronavirus has become a major concern, many have desired to become more self-reliant. One of the avenues toward self-reliance people have been thinking about is raising backyard livestock and poultry. Feed stores around the state have reported selling record-breaking amounts of chicks this spring. Many people desire to have a food source, and also are probably desiring something to do while being quarantined. While backyard livestock and poultry can be a great source for self-reliance, it is important to consider the following guidelines before buying livestock animals and poultry.
First, check local laws and ordinances. Many cities have outlined rules regarding animal rights. It is important to check these laws and ordinances before even looking into getting livestock or poultry. Being a good neighbor is very important, and your neighbors may not be happy with a crowing rooster in the morning or stinky pigs in the backyard. Laws and ordinances help with this, but it is also important to consider the impacts that your backyard animals can have on your neighbors.
Second, livestock and poultry require space. Some backyards will have a lot of space for animals to move around. Others will not. Spacing can be a limiting factor when considering getting livestock. If you do not have space for a milking goat, then you should not get one. Here are some guidelines from the University of New Hampshire about spacing required for backyard livestock:
—Meat Rabbits - 3-4 sq. ft.
—Hen & Broilers - 3-4 sq. ft.
—Turkey - 6 sq. ft. (pasture: 100 sq. ft.)
—Sheep & Goat - 20-25 sq. ft. (pasture: 0.2-0.3 acres)
—Hogs - 48 sq. ft. or 100 sq. ft. if there is not an exercise pen
—Cow - 100-125 sq. ft. (pasture: 1-2 acres)
To help visualize these spacing requirements, a small bedroom in your house would be about 100 sq. ft., a 1-car garage would be about 200 sq. ft., and a 2-car garage would be about 400 sq. ft.
Now, the spacing requirements listed are for pen sizes. If animals are in pens this size, they will need to receive exercise. Exercise can include: walking your animals, allowing animals to graze out of their pen, or any pasture time. It is important that these animals are able to get out and move. Pasture size requirements for some species are also listed. An important reminder is that the size requirements are for a single animal, if you have multiple animals these pen and pasture sizes will increase accordingly.
Third, livestock require facilities. Animals need a place that they can shelter themselves from the sun, wind, rain and snow. Now, facilities don’t have to be anything spectacular, but for instance with goats and sheep you would want a barn that allows them to be protected from the weather elements. For pigs you will need a more enclosed structure to help them get out of the sun so that you can avoid any heat sickness.
Facilities also include fencing. For those of you who are raising livestock in a more suburban area, this is really important. If animals get out, they're not only at risk for getting injured, but they could easily injure someone else who may not be familiar with animals at all. Sturdy and tight fences make the best fences.
Last but not least you will want to make sure that you can afford to have these livestock animals. Feed is going to be the largest expense for any livestock producer, and you will be feeding these animals a lot of feed.
It also may take time for you to get the product you desire. For example it takes chickens about 6-8 months before they will start laying eggs. Be financially prepared to buy feed for these animals for an extended period of time.
While all of this information can seem overwhelming, raising livestock has brought me a lot of joy in my life. It is a good experience for families and can help others feel more self-reliant and food secure. Following these guidelines can help you to have a successful and enjoyable experience with raising livestock or poultry.
If you have any questions about raising livestock please reach out to the Extension office, (435)752-6263. We would be happy to answer any questions you may have, and we can also provide you with more species-specific information.