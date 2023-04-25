Todd Thomas NEW

TODD THOMAS

Guest contributor

Our old crawler tractors were much different than the modern comfort machines farmers currently operate. They were open air cabs with barely a rickety umbrella to adjust for some partial shade. No AC, no radio and an uncomfortable seat with worn-out thinning arm rest padding for your elbows.

Depending on the breeze direction, you could literally disappear inside the cloud of dust. You looked forward to making the left-hand turn to redirect the airflow and escape the irritation that had been swallowing you whole.


