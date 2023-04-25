Our old crawler tractors were much different than the modern comfort machines farmers currently operate. They were open air cabs with barely a rickety umbrella to adjust for some partial shade. No AC, no radio and an uncomfortable seat with worn-out thinning arm rest padding for your elbows.
Depending on the breeze direction, you could literally disappear inside the cloud of dust. You looked forward to making the left-hand turn to redirect the airflow and escape the irritation that had been swallowing you whole.
It did not bother my dad to go without these creature comforts. He would dress in a long sleeve wool plaid Pendleton shirt underneath the coveralls regardless of the temperature. Conversely, I would simply have a T-shirt and shorts, a hat, goggles and ear plugs. He always frowned a bit at the ear plugs because, “You need to be able to listen to the equipment to make sure it is running right.”
Remarkably, his neglecting his ear protection all those years, did not appreciably diminish his hearing all that much as he grew older.
As a teenager, I was not overly concerned with preserving my auditory sense but more with relieving some of the boredom. Therefore, on a trip to Logan with Mom, I talked her into stopping at the Radio Shack dealer to check out a pair of battery powered radio headphones.
Big and bulky with a collapsible antenna that when fully extended, reached a healthy foot above the top of my head. They were only capable of picking up AM radio signals, which was fine. The only radio stations within range were KPST and KVNU, both AM at the time.
With our dry farm being located 10 or so miles north of Preston near the present-day Winder Reservoir, there was little chance the relatively weak headset would pick up Logan’s KVNU.
That left the local KPST with its format of country or easy listening as my only entertainment. In the evenings, they would shift into a more youthful genre of top 40 hits and the famous countdown show with Casey Kasem. But by that hour we were usually home eating supper.
I was excited to try out my new toy and made sure I had extra double-A batteries in the glove box of the truck for “emergencies.” This device required four, if I remember correctly, and it chewed up battery life every couple of days.
The pullout antenna was on the left earpiece and volume/tuning knobs on the right. While idling the tractor to warm up, like Dad taught me, I carefully adjusted them for a comfortable fit over the top of my baseball cap.
Then I slowly tuned in through the static to hear the sound of a song I don’t remember but was so happy to hear. It did not matter what the song was, just something, anything to hold my hyperactive attention span still.
By lunch time of that initial day of headphone heaven, I had figured out the one large but not insurmountable nuisance that I had not anticipated. As some old farm hands know and have done, we circled the fields in a series of left-hand turns, not necessarily a back-and-forth sweep.
This meant for one-half of a complete round I would be going basically north/south, and the other half, east/west. Only when I was headed in the east/west directions would I pick up the signal as the antenna was facing perpendicular to town, south of me. When I was going at any other angle, I had to turn my head and use peripheral vision to watch where I was going.
Inconvenient, yet I was undaunted in my desire for stimulus and entertainment. The noon hour was anticipated as Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” was broadcast. I miss his voice and raconteur-style.
I occasionally had to give those headphones a thorough cleaning from the dust and grime to keep them in operation. But so much joy and fondness in their use; well worth the money Mom gifted me.
When I finally left home a couple years later to pursue college, church mission, and life away from the farm, I packed them away in a box with other memories.
Long since tossed, when basements are cleaned out when parents pass away and ownership changes. Many times over the years I have recalled the memory of pulling those Caterpillar steering clutches with my head cocked sideways and smiled.
No wonder it was sometimes a challenge to “keep that wheel in the furrow.”
