Did you know that February is American Heart Month?
The purpose of this month is to raise awareness of the risks of heart disease and remember those we have lost to heart disease. It is also a time to evaluate our own daily lifestyle habits and think about what we can change individually, in our families, and in our communities to reduce risk for heart disease. But why do we need to dedicate a whole month to this cause? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. An average of 659,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease each year; that is one in every four deaths.
If you are concerned about your risk for heart disease, there are many resources you can use to increase your knowledge of heart disease and take action to reduce your risk for heart disease. A great first step is to calculate your risk.
The Mayo Clinic developed a free tool you can find online, the Heart Disease Risk Calculator, that evaluates your risk. Taking this quiz will give you an insight into your risk based on your current health and lifestyle choices, and your medical history. You’ll learn which factors are increasing your risk for heart disease and how you can reduce it.
There are many factors that influence our risk for developing heart disease. Some factors we can modify, while others we cannot. Risk factors we cannot modify include family history, age, and race or ethnicity. But you can take steps to reduce your risk by modifying factors you can control, which include preexisting health conditions and lifestyle behaviors.
Preexisting health conditions can increase your risk for heart disease. Main conditions that affect heart disease risk include high blood pressure, unhealthy blood cholesterol levels, diabetes, and obesity. It is recommended to talk with your health care provider to develop an action plan to control these health conditions.
Lifestyle behaviors that increase risk for heart disease include poor eating patterns, little or no physical activity, excessive alcohol intake, and tobacco use. Excessive alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure and triglyceride levels. It is recommended to have no more than one drink a day or two drinks a day for women and men, respectively. The smoke, nicotine, and carbon monoxide from cigarettes can damage your heart and blood vessels, raise blood pressure and interfere with the amount of oxygen your blood can carry. It is recommended to not start smoking or if you do smoke, stop.
The recommendation for physical activity is to participate in 150 minutes of physical activity per week. A great tool you can use to develop a physical activity action plan and track your progress is the Move Your Way Activity Planner. This free tool, that can be found online, will help you set goals, choose activities you enjoy doing, and get tips for staying motivated. If you struggle with implementing healthy eating patterns, a free app you can use is Start Simple, created by MyPlate. This app will help you set goals and track your progress. You can take the MyPlate quiz and use your results to set personalized goals. Another great resource is to meet with a registered dietitian — a health care professional who is an expert in the field of nutrition. They are qualified experts to guide you in your journey towards improving your eating patterns.
As we celebrate our hearts this month, take time to think about your current health conditions and lifestyle behaviors. Consider consulting with your health care provider on how you can manage your current health conditions. Try using the variety of resources to start making changes today to improve your lifestyle behaviors. Set one or two specific and achievable goals. As you make changes and achieve your goals, you’ll feel empowered to continue to improve your lifestyle behaviors. These changes will not only benefit you, but your family and your community.