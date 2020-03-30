Springtime has certainly hit Cache County. It is nice to see the snow melt and the green grass appearing. I have been enjoying the rainstorms we have been having of late. I hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy during this time. To get our minds off the current situation I thought I would write this article on pastures and the benefits of using legumes in those pasture systems.
Pastures are an important part for many of our livestock species. Here in Cache Valley many of us rely on these pastures in order to feed and maintain our animals throughout the summer. In this area, pastures usually consist of grasses. Some of these grasses include Meadow Brome, Tall Fescue, Orchard Grass, Smooth Brome and Perennial Rye, just to name a few. These grasses, used in different mixes as well as in monoculture, can provide great nutrition for our livestock species. To help increase the quality of pastures some producers have even started interseeding legumes within their pasture grasses.
Legumes describe an order of plants that are able to fixate nitrogen. In other words, legumes have the ability of converting atmospheric nitrogen (unusable form) into a usable form that plants can absorb. In order for legumes to fixate nitrogen, rhizobia microbes must be present in the roots. These microbes will create nodules in the roots of the legumes, and it is in these nodules where all of the nitrogen fixation of the legume will occur. The nitrogen fixation process allows for legumes to have their own source of nitrogen, which is one of the reasons legumes tend to have higher protein amounts than grasses. Legume plants include: alfalfa, soybean, birdsfoot trefoil, peanuts and peas.
Interseeding legumes with pasture grasses can help improve the overall quality and quantity of the pasture. As legumes have their own source of nitrogen, pasture grasses that are grown around legumes can take advantage of the nitrogen that is being created. This not only increases pasture protein by legumes, but pasture-grass protein actually increases as well as yield.
If you are considering interseeding legumes, here are some examples that are commonly used in local pastures: Birdsfoot Trefoil, Cicer Milkvetch, Alfalfa, Small Burnett, Sanfoin.
An important part to remember when you are interseeding legumes is to make sure that the legume seeds are inoculated with the proper rhizobia. This will ensure that the legumes will be able to fixate nitrogen right away as they grow.
Another positive to interseeding legumes with pasture grasses is to keep nutrition levels high into the hot summer months. Most pastures in Cache County consist of cold-season grasses. These grasses have really high nutritional quality in the spring, but as the summer heat comes, the nutritional quality of these pasture grasses steeply declines.
Legumes, on the other hand, actually maintain their nutrition longer into the summer months. Where cold-season grasses start to lose nutritional quality at the end of spring or early June, legumes maintain the same level of nutrition with a slow decline going into the summer months. This allows pastures to maintain quality nutrition longer, giving livestock an extra boost during the summer.
Now that I have listed the pros, it is important that we cover the cons as well. Interseeding legumes into pasture is not cheap. While the extra yield animals may receive on pasture can help buffer the costs, there still will be more money going into pasture seeding upfront. Another con is that pasture grasses will out-compete legumes, forcing them out in 3-5 years. To ensure quality, pastures will have to be reseeded every 3-5 years. Livestock can selectively graze on legumes, which increases the need to plant legumes more often.
Overall studies have shown that interseeding legumes into pasture can have a positive effect on pasture nutrition as well as animal yields. But it is important that each pasture owner determine if interseeding legumes is right for them. While there are a lot of benefits to interseeding legumes, it is important to not forget about the cons and how they could affect your livestock operation.
If you have questions interseeding legumes or would like more resources about pastures in general, please call the Extension office (435)752-6263 and ask for Jake. I would be glad to assist you in any way I can.