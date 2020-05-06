While many beneficial plants have the valley looking green and beautiful, it is important that we are also aware of the noxious weeds that are lurking out there.
Many calls about noxious weeds have come into the Extension Office already, and there will be more to come. It is important that we are aware of these unwanted plants in our pastures, cropland and rangeland so that we can better manage these areas. Below are two of the most common noxious weeds that we have received calls about this year.
Poison hemlock is a noxious weed commonly found in Cache County. Oftentimes this weed is found in moist areas along ditch banks, roadsides, fence lines and field edges. As the name states this noxious weed is poisonous to livestock, horses and humans if ingested.
Luckily, one of the distinguishing characteristics of this weed is the foul odor that is associated with the alkaloids (poison) in the plant. Because of the odor, most animals avoid grazing poison hemlock.
The best way to manage hemlock is to prevent small infestations in your pastures. Plants can be pulled from the ground if the soil is moist; using a shovel can also be a good way to remove one or two plants. When removing plants from the pasture be sure to wear protective equipment and gloves.
Plants remain toxic even after being pulled, so it is important to remove the plants from the pastures. Biocontrol is also available. If large infestation of poison hemlock occur, chemical control methods can be easier and less labor-intensive.
Post-emergence application is seen as the best method, especially when sprayed in the early spring. Both 2, 4-D and Dicamba have been successful in treating poison hemlock. Repeated application may be necessary to get rid of large infestations.
Goatsrue is another common weed found in Cache County. Originally, goatsrue was being considered as a livestock forage and a good source for green manure. However, those claims were proven wrong when goatsrue was determined to be unpalatable and toxic to livestock.
Goatsrue is a perennial legume and thrives in areas where soil moisture is high, such as along waterways, ditch banks, roadsides, marshy areas, irrigated croplands and pastures. Water movement is the main method for seed dispersal, but excavation can also cause goatsrue to move to new areas.
No biocontrol is available at this time. Alternate cropping and row crops have been found to effectively interrupt the goatsrue life cycle. The herbicides 2, 4-D + Dicamba has been found to be effective controlling goatsrue with good results. More information is available through the Cache County Vegetation Management Department and the USU Extension Office.
While these are just two of the many noxious weeds that exist in the valley, the information provided can be helpful. If you want to identify, treat and manage noxious weeds, you can purchase the Noxious Weed Field Guide for Utah here at the Extension office or get the free version online at https://extension.usu.edu/fieldguides/ou-files/Noxious-Weed-Field-Guide-for-Utah.pdf.
This book contains the noxious weeds across the states and gives background information, plant descriptions, control methods, as well as many pictures to help identify these noxious weeds. As always, if you have questions or need help identifying a weed in your agricultural lands, please give the Extension office (435)752-6263 a call, we would be glad to help you in any way that we can.