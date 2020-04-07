When you hear the word agriculture, what thoughts or images pop into your head? I know that for me, I think of my childhood. I think of being in the open fields with cattle and working alongside my dad.
I also think about my family; about my grandpa who farmed his whole life. I think about the sacrifices that he had to make just to put food on the table for his family. I also think about hardworking individuals who give everything they got to their farms with little to no thanks, just so that they can live to farm another day. I hope that many of you have some of the same thoughts and feelings that I have toward agriculture.
Recently, I took some time to look for some educational agriculture articles talking about future markets and how they are going to be affected by the coronavirus. I would not suggest doing this as future markets do not look promising. As I searched for educational materials about supporting different agricultural industries, I found many negative articles toward agriculture. Much of the world does not show any love or respect toward the ag community. News sources often depict farming and ranching in a negative light. Many different organizations target agriculture, attacking it from many angles. The sad part is many of these negative articles are written by someone who sits in front of a desk all day and has never actually been to a farm or seen how a farmer cares for his animals and crops.
As a farmer, seeing all the negativity can be discouraging and disheartening. However, there are still positives in the world and there are still those who support agriculture. A common theme in the stories I hear from people is the memory of going to grandpa and grandma’s farm. People can talk about how they would ride horses, feed the cows, help move handline, haul hay and all other sorts of chores they did as kids.
Oftentimes, the people sharing these stories are those who are moved out a generation or two from the farm. You can tell that they hold these memories very close to them and use it as a way to connect to their family history as well as their grandparents. Even though some of these people only had minimal contact with agriculture you still can see the light in their eyes from those moments they had with grandpa and grandma. The reason I’m telling you this is to let you know that you are making a difference. Even if it is just in your own family, there are people who still support you and love what you do.
I sincerely thank all famers for the time and hard work that they put in so that food can be put on everyone’s table. During this time, I think we have come to realize as a country how important farming is to us. Being quarantined has led many of us to think more about what food is available than what the latest trends are for diets and celebrity health fads. I only hope that people consider these things as we move forward from this quarantine.
This strange time has affected everyone in some way. A common struggle that many farmers are facing across the nation is mental health. With lower income and higher expenses, many farmers are feeling the day to day strain of trying to make ends meet. In response to rising farmer suicides, milk processors in the Midwest have started sending mental health resources with milk checks. It just shows us as a nation, our farmers are having a hard time.
If you, a loved one, family friend, or neighbor, is struggling with any of the symptoms of mental health (depression, stress, or anxiety, to list a few) the Cache County Extension office has resources that can help. All calls are confidential, and we would be glad to help you in any way we can. It is important to remember that we are all in this together, so it is important we watch out for one another.
To end on a positive note, here is what a local farmer told me today: “We may have some tough times ahead, but there are positive times to come.” One thing you can never take away from a farmer is the optimism that the next year is going to be a better year. I hope that we all will take time to remember the positives in life when times get tough.
Jacob Hadfield is a specialist with Utah State University Extension. If you have a question about local agriculture, you can call (435)752-6263 and ask for Jake.