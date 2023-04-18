The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra will present a concert that ‘ explores music from non-Western traditions, particularly from refugee and immigrant communities right here in Cache Valle y ‘ on Saturday, April 29, at the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall in Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center. Special guest s will be the Salt Lake Chinese Choir and Alex Boyé , pictured above. {/span}{/span} {span class=”LineBreakBlob BlobObject DragDrop SCXW180662645 BCX8”}{span class=”SCXW180662645 BCX8”} {/span}{br class=”SCXW180662645 BCX8” /}{/span}
The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Craig Jessop, will present The Melody of Humanity: A Celebration of World Music at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall in Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center.
This unique concert explores music from non-Western traditions, particularly from refugee and immigrant communities right here in Cache Valley.
The Melody of Humanity is presented in collaboration with the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC), a nonprofit organization in Logan that works to connect refugees and immigrants with education and other resources.
Among the many services they provide, they do case work and resettlement, citizenship study tutoring, driver license study tutoring, money management classes, a community garden, small business advising, and are the first contact for refugees who are resettling here in Cache Valley.
“We wondered if people here knew just how many incredible immigrants, from 16+ countries, live here in our beautiful valley, and if they knew about this wonderful organization,” said Chris Machado, a master’s student in conducting at USU and one of the organizers for the concert.
“With each family from each country comes a musical culture, as well. We wanted to put on a show that would highlight music from places not normally performed here in Cache Valley.”
Machado worked with Lawrence Laureano and Josh Musselman, who are also pursuing their master’s degree in conducting in the department of music, to bring this concert to fruition.
In addition to featuring music and dancing from the Philippines, the Hawaiian Islands, Brazil, China, the Southern Ute Tribe, Israel, and Somalia, the concert will also premiere a new work from Afghan composer Qudrat Wasefi, who will be in attendance for the performance. Special guests also include the Salt Lake Chinese Choir and Alex Boyé.
The Salt Lake Chinese Choir was founded in 2002 as a nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonsectarian organization established to preserve, promote and enhance Chinese culture through music and the choral arts.
Their music director, Yu-Feng Huang, is a citizen of Taiwan and has served as music director for more than ten choirs, including Taiwan’s National Chiao-Tung University Chorus, National Cheng-Chi University Law Department Chorus and several high school and community choirs across Taiwan. Dr. Huang holds a DMA in choral conducting from the University of Utah, where he studied under Dr. Barlow Bradford.
Alex Boyé has been acclaimed as a “multicultural, multigenerational, global artist and speaker.” He has appeared in concert or on recordings with artists including Bryan Adams, MC Hammer, George Michael, Mary J. Blige, ‘NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, the Nashville Tribute Band, Marie Osmond, and Olivia Newton-John.
With over 1 billion views on his YouTube channel, Boyé has become a popular entertainer and frequent speaker at schools. He has released several albums and has appeared in a number of musicals and religious-themed television shows and films. His new book, “You are a 10,” will be released in May.
Founded in the summer of 2008, the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra has become one of the premier professional musical organizations in the region. Under the artistic direction of conductor Dr. Craig Jessop and associate director Dr. Cory Evans, AFCO provides a culture of musical excellence that edifies, entertains, and educates performers and audiences.
Tickets are $15 — $30, and children aged 8 and older are welcome. For more information, call (435) 797-8022 or visit americanfestivalchorus.org.
