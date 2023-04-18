alexboye

The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra will present a concert that ‘ explores music from non-Western traditions, particularly from refugee and immigrant communities right here in Cache Valle y ‘ on Saturday, April 29, at the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall in Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center. Special guest s will be the Salt Lake Chinese Choir and Alex Boyé , pictured above. {/span}{/span} {span class=”LineBreakBlob BlobObject DragDrop SCXW180662645 BCX8”}{span class=”SCXW180662645 BCX8”} {/span}{br class=”SCXW180662645 BCX8” /}{/span}

 Photo courtesy of Alex Boyé

The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Craig Jessop, will present The Melody of Humanity: A Celebration of World Music at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall in Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center.

This unique concert explores music from non-Western traditions, particularly from refugee and immigrant communities right here in Cache Valley.


