Last week, we finally took our older model vehicle to the dealership for service.
It had been leaking coolant for weeks, among other issues, but the repair shop was so overbooked we had to wait our turn. This is the car that my teen son often drives to school, so even though it’s not at all fancy, it’s valuable to the family.
We were relieved the dealership offered to give us a loaner vehicle while ours was being repaired. This meant we wouldn’t have to juggle various family members’ work and school schedules any more than usual.
Of course, when a car dealership offers to loan you a vehicle, it’s really just an understated sales pitch. They want you to buy a new car, so they will loan you a much nicer car than the one you drop off for repair. After a few days of driving around their late-model dream that neither leaks coolant nor has any crumbs in the upholstery, you may start to seriously consider a new car purchase.
Even knowing this ahead of time did not prepare me for the car we were given: a current-year Jaguar.
My son was ecstatic.
“Pretty sure I have plans this weekend,” he told me as he slid behind the steering wheel.
Alarm bells immediately went off in my head. I spent my own teen years using a bus pass and mooching rides from friends. My kid is having different experiences, to say the least.
As the only child of a risk manager, I am programmed to be cautious and think ahead to ward off potential problems. I always worry about safety. But in this case, I reminded myself this son is mostly responsible, and unlikely to drive recklessly. Accidents can happen, but they were a distant possibility.
What was my concern, then?
I was worried my kid would lose his humility.
Everyone likes nice stuff, but it’s all too easy in this high-gloss world to make the pursuit of nice stuff your entire purpose and personality. My son’s enthusiasm over an expensive car made me worry he’d already started the slippery slope of materialism.
In the Book of Luke, the Savior himself warned against becoming preoccupied with having nice stuff.
“Take heed, and beware of covetousness,” he said, “for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.”
It’s part of American culture to be a consumer, to constantly consider our next purchases and upgrades. Some of this is necessary. I like to think my current quest for new pots and pans to replace our truly aged and warped ones is necessary. But there is a point with all purchases where the item in question can get away from us and almost consume the consumer. It’s no longer just a thing, but something we want because it defines us as a good cook or an athlete or a fancy person who drives a fancy car.
When this consumer identity entangles itself with Christianity, we end up with a particularly sinister flavor of religiosity: prosperity gospel.
Prosperity gospel is the idea that God is obligated to reward us with health and wealth when we keep His commandments. It’s appropriate to recognize and rejoice in blessings, but the idea that God owes us good health or financial security is misguided.
Even worse, the concepts of prosperity gospel suggest that folks who do have good health and financial success enjoy those blessings because they are righteous. Because we all know of lots of completely wonderful people who, much to our dismay, lack physical health or financial security, we know this idea is false.
Our stuff is neither our identity nor an indication of our goodness. It’s just stuff.
Contentment is unusual in our culture, and sometimes it’s perceived as apathy. But I see it more as part of humility and personal peace.
I hope when my son is back to driving our regular car again, he can enjoy some personal peace, even if it comes with less horsepower.
