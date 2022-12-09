Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Every year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launches their “Light the World One By One” program, a Christmas season-focused event encouraging figuratively lighting the world up with acts of Christlike service.

A video released for this year’s program says that everyone was born “with His light in your eyes. As you grew, so did that light. It shined bright when you helped someone, forgave someone, loved someone, or treated someone like Jesus taught. This Christmas, the world needs your light. Your family needs your light. The hungry, the lonely, close friends, complete strangers all need your light.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.