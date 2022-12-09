Every year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launches their “Light the World One By One” program, a Christmas season-focused event encouraging figuratively lighting the world up with acts of Christlike service.
A video released for this year’s program says that everyone was born “with His light in your eyes. As you grew, so did that light. It shined bright when you helped someone, forgave someone, loved someone, or treated someone like Jesus taught. This Christmas, the world needs your light. Your family needs your light. The hungry, the lonely, close friends, complete strangers all need your light.”
Also new this year was added flexibility. Where previously the church provided a sort of advent calendar with specific good deeds set for specific days, this year there are an additional 50 ideas those participating can choose from. Some of those ideas include helping someone clean their house, carrying an extra snack to give to someone in need, calling someone you miss, praying for someone by name and being kind to yourself by practicing self-care.
Every year many Cache Valley residents look forward enthusiastically to embrace the “Light The World One by One” program by receiving daily texts or email prompts.
Karla Coppin of Logan reflected on the past years she has been implementing “Light The World” into her busy schedule.
“The ‘Light the World’ platform helps me see ways to serve outside of things I would normally do and serve people outside my normal circle of influence,” Coppin said. “The new platform this year allows me to read about Christ’s life as he served and make meaningful connections with how I need to serve. There’s opportunity to let his teachings stay on top of my mind in a busy season where we can be inspired to think of others.”
The global effort to “LightTheWorld” is also an invitation to transform Christmas into a season of service, emulating stories of Jesus in the Bible — visiting the sick, comforting the lonely, feeding the hungry and showing kindness to everyone.
Katherine Whittaker of North Logan, alongside her husband Dwight, has participated in “Light The World” from its beginning. They have found that opportunities to serve others come unexpectedly. On one occasion, they saw a woman standing on a corner in Logan holding a sign saying she was in need of money to pay rent and buy food and warm clothing for her children.
“We felt we needed to help,” Whittaker said. “As she thanked me, gratitude showed on her face.”
Another time the Whittakers were at the Salt Lake Airport when Katherine noticed a woman in a wheelchair pushed by her husband waiting by the restroom uncertain what to do.
“I asked the husband if I could help her into the restroom. They both were very appreciative,” Whittaker said. “From these two random encounters, I’ve realized I need to be more aware of others’ needs and be ready to serve at any moment’s notice.”
The Whittakers, who created and opened the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center in Logan, find that when items are needed at the center — like new and gently used quilts, coats, socks and hygiene kits — those items soon show up at the center.
“When that happens, and it often does, it is a great reminder that drives us to know that there are specific things that we all can do. We don’t have to wonder what would be a good idea. It helps us directly or indirectly be aware of the needs of people around us,” Dwight said
“It also helps us to be more aware of people rather than thinking of our own needs,” Katherine added. “It helps us to be more charitable toward others.”
Aware of the “Light the World” program over the years, Grant Gudmundson of Logan recounted that he has shared his light by telling several individuals who were not members of his church about his faith, as well as helping people with their family genealogy research.
This year, unbeknown to Gudmundson, he would be involved in helping people in his ward to make an ornament for their Christmas tree at home, fulfilling a suggestion on the calendar for Day 9 — “Invite a close friend or family member to do an ornament swap.” When limbs from his black willow tree broke off and fell on his driveway, with the help of another member of his church, Gudmundson cleared them off into the pasture. On the Sunday prior to their ward Christmas party, the same member asked Grant to man a woodworking booth at the event.
They discussed ideas of what could be done, like make a wooden Christmas tree ornament. Although Gudmundson has never manned a booth nor made a wooden Christmas ornament, he designed an ornament to be hung on a Christmas tree. With the help of his granddaughter, they made a plastic template with a Nativity scene and the words “Jesus Christ Birth.”
A ward member was asked to cut from Gudmundson’s black willow tree limbs to make 50, 3-inch diameter, ¼ inch thick wooden discs to be used for the ornament. Because the theme for the Christmas party was a “Night In Bethlehem,” members came to the party wearing shepherd’s clothing. Because there was no electricity during those days, they used a brace bit hand drill to make the holes.
Youth and parents at the ward party used the template to trace around the design with different colors of permanent felt tip pens and drilled a hole in it so that a string with beads could be strung through the hole to hang on the Christmas tree.
“We made 50 wooden ornament discs. The youth and parents who worked on them said that they liked the design of the ornament and that it was fun (working on the various steps),” Gudmundson said. “It made me feel good about helping others to ‘Light the World’ this year with making the ornaments for them to take home and hang on their Christmas tree to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, thus, the true Spirit of Christmas.”
