Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently returned from meeting with members of the church and dignitaries in West Africa.
“You are a beacon of light that shines forth,” he told members of the Burma Hills Ward on Feb. 26. “I hope you feel God’s good pleasure with you.”
As the meeting came to a close the congregation sang “God be with You,” what a press release from the church describes “a fitting send off to Elder Christofferson who was finishing a 12-day visit to the Africa West Area.”
The 12-day tour was filled with leadership training, worship services, and inspirational moments that members for both the leaders and members.
According to the news release, Elder Christofferson began his tour in Africa on Feb. 15. He was accompanied by his wife, Kathy, and by Elder Paul V. Johnson, of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife Jill.
Assisting were members of the Africa West Area Presidency, President S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife Wendy, Elder Jorg Klebingat, a General Authority Seventy and his wife, Julia, and Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and his wife, Lucie.
The trip included a meeting with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who Elder Christofferson had met previously in 2019. They discussed their shared focus on education and reviewed the BYU Pathway International and Gathering Place programs.
“We value our relationship with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and I hope that it will continue to grow,” President Akufo-Addo said. “We will do all we can to make sure your Church succeeds in everything you do here in Ghana.”
Elder Christofferson also was able to address young single adults during a devotional in Accra Ghana that was attended by more than 1,000 and broadcast to countries throughout the Africa West Area, according to the church. He reminded them that “the Lord knows where you are, and if you keep the commandments you can prosper here.” He added that “you can overcome the world by loving God, and his son Jesus Christ, more than you love anything else.”
He also attended the Accra Ghana Temple, one of two operating temples in West Africa. The other is in Aba, Nigeria, but nine temples have been announced, are under construction, or operating in the Africa West Area.
Accompanied by Elder Johnson, Elder Christofferson instructed missionaries in Monrovia, Liberia and at the Missionary Training Center in Accra, where he encouraged missionaries to “pray and ask for the guidance of the Holy Spirit. He will answer you because you are authorized to act in his name.”
Elder Christofferson and the other leaders had the opportunity to greet each of the missionaries individually.
Elder Christofferson and the other church leaders conducted leadership councils in Lagos Nigeria, Accra Ghana, and Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire. While in Abidjan, they were able to visit the temple, which is currently under construction.
The apostle presided over a six-stake devotional in Monrovia and counseled the gathered congregation to “make a list of things you can take out of your lives and things you can bring into your lives before the Temple is built.”
He added, “we need to make and keep covenants — doing that simply means, changing from doing the things we want and doing the things Heavenly Father wants us to do.” He offered this special blessing to the Liberian saints: “We are a small number in Liberia, but if we were faithful to the commandments of God, He will bless this whole nation.”
At the conclusion of his tour, Elder Christofferson met with His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II — Ga Mantse and president of the Ga Traditional Council. The King visited with Elder Christofferson and the Africa West Area Presidency at the Area office complex, adjacent to the Accra Temple. The Ga King is highly revered in the Ga lands, Greater Accra Region and other parts of Ghana, and is one of the prominent traditional rulers in Ghana.
During the 12-day visit, Elder Christofferson and Elder Johnson ministered in Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’ Ivoire, and Liberia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.