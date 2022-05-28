I was hesitant to start it, knowing it has received criticism for being insensitive to the full story and perspective of murder victim Brenda Lafferty, who was killed with her baby daughter, Erica, by her brothers-in-law in 1984. The series is based on John Krakauer’s book by the same name. Krakauer’s vocal criticism of LDS Church history and hierarchy made me wonder if this television series would be unflattering and perhaps even unfair to practicing members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Here’s what I’ve noticed: Yes, the story is gritty. It’s about premeditated murder, and the terrible fallout for an entire community, so not a light topic. I’m no historian, so I won’t dare to speculate about the accuracy of every aspect of the story, neither the LDS history angle nor the specifics of the Lafferty brothers’ murder trial. It’s a TV series based on a book based on real people’s lives. No one but those people and God really knows their motives; the rest of us can only speculate and theorize about the dangers of patriarchy and religious fanaticism. It’s a sad story, and a thought-provoking warning.
But the show also depicts a number of very sweet and positive aspects of Mormon culture. While Andrew Garfield’s character, police detective Jeb Pyre, is under crushing pressure at work to solve a violent murder case, he’s spread thin and carrying a heavy load of family responsibilities, too.
Enter his church community.
Detective Pyre makes a single call to a Relief Society friend in his ward, and tips her off that his wife is trying to host a birthday party for his young twin daughters but he is called away to work and can’t be home to help. Within minutes, it seems, the party is saved by generous women showing up with birthday cakes, ready to entertain kids and rescue a tired mom from certain overwhelm.
Later, Detective Pyre’s elderly mother is missing. She has signs of dementia and the Pyres and their friends are worried she is lost and disoriented as they frantically canvass the neighborhood. All is well, however, when a city bus driver shows up with grandma, safe and sound. He recognized her from church, he tells Sister Pyre, and knew to help her get home.
Again and again, the ward friends show up for the Pyre family. Detective Pyre is wrestling with difficult stuff on every front, so the help is welcome, even as it forces the Pyres to acknowledge their complicated relationship with their religion.
Helping people is when LDS culture — or any culture, really — is at its very best.
Just last week a friend of another faith told me about her arduous move to Utah. Moving into their temporary rental home was a nightmare, she said. Her husband was recovering from back surgery and couldn’t lift heavy boxes or furniture. Desperate to get their stuff moved, they hired professionals who were unreliable, slow and held their belongings hostage until they paid far more than the agreed-upon price.
A few months later, they were ready to move into their new, permanent home, but were in the same jam: new in town with no community, trying to figure out how to get their belongings moved and set up.
Enter their new neighbor, who saw a need. Would my friend like to have a few men show up to help with the move? the neighbor asked.
Figuring nothing could be worse than what happened the last time, my friend cautiously agreed, expecting maybe a couple of neighbor guys to help her for an hour or two.
What she got instead, was a near-army of LDS dads and teen sons who were shockingly good-natured about the task at hand. They swept in and had all my friend’s belongings moved and set up within four hours. Then, as quickly as they had appeared, they vanished, leaving my friend and her husband to catch their breath on their freshly-relocated sofa in the living room of their new house.
It was amazing, my friend said, because the help was so speedy and well-coordinated, and because there has been no religious pressure since, only genuine neighborliness.
This is how it’s supposed to be.
Even as “Under the Banner of Heaven reminds viewers of how toxic religious scrupulosity and tight-knit communities can be, it also reminds us of the best.
