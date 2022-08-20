Aside from gathering all the necessary stuff — the new shoes, the binders and class schedules — I like to offer a little character education to my children as school starts.
Several years ago, I purchased a tube of discount toothpaste and let each of the kids have a turn squeezing it out onto a plate. It was so satisfying! We giggled at how reckless we felt, making a wasteful mess of toothpaste.
My children were sure their practical mother had finally lost it.
But then we talked about how hard it would be to put the toothpaste back into the tube. Sure, we could scoop it into a plastic baggie or come up with another way to avoid wasting it, but actually putting toothpaste back into the tube? Pretty much impossible.
So it is with unkind words. Once they’re out there, they can’t be put back and it’s awfully hard to erase their impact on relationships.
It’s so important to be kind, I reminded the kids. When school is in session there is near-constant opportunity to choose to be a little kinder, a little gentler, and make sure that whenever someone repeats what you say, it’s only good news to the listener. Everyone has flaws, but they don’t need them pointed out as much as they need encouragement.
In recent years, we haven’t repeated the toothpaste demonstration. Instead, I’ve just mentioned it to my children and each of them has said, “I know, I know! Be kind and help other people feel better, not worse!”
I’ve started adding more to the back-to-school social skills pep talk, lately reinforcing the importance of doing what’s right even when it feels uncomfortable. Part of being good is being brave. Acting with integrity isn’t always fun or easy, but it makes for fewer regrets in the long-run.
My own parenting lectures rang in my ears when news broke last week of a horrific child abuse case in Arizona, and how advice received from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ own helpline for bishops may have allowed abuse to continue.
The Church is full of earnest, thoughtful people who sincerely want to devote their lives to loving and serving people as the Savior does.
For all the general good intent, it’s the “people” part that cannot be overlooked. The Church is full of people. Ordinary, flawed, struggling people who all have their own complex circumstances and emotional baggage and who may not always handle situations in the best way.
Add to this the fact that the Church calls members to be lay clergy, as well as the desire of every well-meaning member to see only the best in others and not judge, and we really do have a recipe for overlooking abuse.
The very best bishop might be a stellar human being (I’ve known a few), but unless he’s also an experienced, trauma-informed counselor, he’s not a substitute for a mental health professional. And, if he really is the very best bishop who loves his ward members, he’ll refer them to an actual mental health professional when they need one.
Smart doctors recognize when their patient’s needs are beyond their skill set, and refer them to a specialist. Smart clergy must do the same.
In the case of abuse, everyone’s very first priority should be reporting crime to law enforcement so victims can be assured safety.
That’s certainly not a fun or comfortable thing to do, but no one wants to live with the regret of realizing they stayed silent and allowed abuse to continue. Acting with integrity is not always easy, but it is necessary.
In the book of Matthew, Christ commands followers to “love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul and with all thy mind,” and also to “love thy neighbor as thyself.”
It’s a logical idea to view the perpetrator of abuse as a lost soul who needs patience, love and forgiveness, but that cannot be the primary priority. Victims must be protected immediately.
As religious folks, we are often overly-invested in the vertical morality of our relationship with God and His laws, at the expense of the horizontal morality of how wickedness hurts actual people in our community. Especially if the brand of wickedness is hard to talk about, such as child sex abuse, it can feel easier to minimize it or hope it goes away on its own.
But that’s not a Christian response.
If we are to truly love others, we must believe people — even young people, or people with whom we don’t always agree — when they tell us they’ve been hurt. We must take steps — however uncomfortable — to ensure abuse stops and they get the help they need.
Only the leaders in Salt Lake City can decide if and how the Church will change its approach to handling abuse allegations, but every community member can reaffirm we will do what we can to protect victims.
Our love for others is a reflection of our love for God. Polite inaction seems comfortable, but it is often dangerous for victims. Disciples of Christ must be brave. Jesus will handle the spiritual aftermath, but we need to call the cops.
