“Because I have been blessed by thy great love, dear Lord/ I’ll share thy love again according to thy word/ I shall give love to those in need/ I’ll show that love by word and deed/ Thus, shall my thanks be thanks, indeed.” – Grace Noll Crowell
The other day I found myself humming the LDS hymn “Because I Have Been Given Much.”
It’s a lovely song about showing gratitude for blessings by caring for others.
The second verse goes, “Because I have been sheltered, fed by thy good care/ I cannot see another’s lack and I not share/My glowing fire, my loaf of bread, my roof’s safe shelter overhead/ That he, too, may be comforted.”
For most of my life, I have framed this hymn as a nudge to help others with material needs. Indeed, one of the most urgent obligations of all Christians — and part of the literal stated mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — is to care for the poor and needy, such as the widows and orphans the Bible mentions.
When Christ asked his followers to “feed my sheep,” it probably wasn’t entirely metaphorical. People need to eat. Organizations such as the Cache Food Pantry are working all year to make sure no one in the valley goes to bed hungry. Whether it’s dropping off a meal to a sick neighbor, sliding someone a grocery gift card or making a donation to a food bank, feeding people is important, holy work.
There are other organizations that help people cover their heat and housing bills. These services bring relief to cold, stressed families on tight budgets — but plenty of folks still quietly fall through the cracks, perhaps because they don’t know how to navigate the application process, or because it can take some time to receive assistance. This is where friends and neighbors can cover the gaps. That’s not a permanent solution to a complex problem, but there’s no justification for people to freeze while waiting for needed help.
The more I thought about the hymn “Because I Have Been Given Much,” the more I thought about all the ways to express gratitude by helping others. Many of them didn’t involve bread or housing or a cozy fire at all, but instead were more about advocating for justice and equity in the world.
What if the whole concept of “because I have been given much, I, too, must give,” is a metaphor? I wondered. What if every time any of us notice and appreciate what we have, it’s a divine cue to help make sure other folks have the same comforts?
I have food and a comfortable home and a winter coat, of course. But I have so much more.
For example, I have the right and privilege to vote, safely and conveniently. There are nervous politicians who would like to dramatically limit that opportunity for vulnerable people. I resolved to be a little noisier about helping people register to vote, and defending the opportunity for Utahns to vote by mail, because this allows elderly and rural populations better access to their voting rights.
And what if some of the “much” I have been given is total comfort with my assigned gender? I have always been at peace with the way my spirit and body match. I like it, and even enjoy it. As a bonus, no one questions my womanhood. So what if the “I, too, must give” in this context means advocating for a world where everyone can be safe and comfortable with their gender identity? My gratitude coupled with this thought practically compelled me to make a donation to The Trevor Project, whose mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.
There are infinite examples of how we’ve all been given much, in different ways. During the Thanksgiving season, it’s a common practice to list blessings and express gratitude. Now, as we prepare to celebrate the birth of the Savior at Christmas, perhaps re-checking that gratitude list is a useful step in figuring out how to re-focus our appreciation to help others.
