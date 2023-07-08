Eldon Peterson

If you are reading this article on the Saturday morning that the Logan Herald Journal is printed, I am likely still on my bike riding in the Utah-Cache Grand Fondo. In case you are unfamiliar with this, it is a race and recreational ride through Cache Valley for distances ranging from 35-104 miles.

Depending on your conditioning, you could possibly complete the 35 mile ride without any training. However, the longer the ride, the more beneficial the training will be. My training has consisted of spin-classes over the past year and an increasing amount of time on my bike in the weeks ahead of today’s race. Both time and a certain level of discomfort and pain are necessary not only for training but to also push us on to the finish line.


