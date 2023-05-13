ELDON PETERSON MUG 2019
Eldon Peterson faith columnist

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I’m sure that there have been times when you have asked yourself the rhetorical question, “What was I thinking?” However, have you ever noticed the arrogance imbedded in the question?

Recently I stopped to fill up my car with gas and while all lanes were open, for some reason I pulled up to a pump on the opposite side of where my tank is. No problem, I would stretch the hose as I have done before. As the tank was filling, just as I began washing the rear window, the nozzle came out and sprayed me and the car with gas. What was I thinking?


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.