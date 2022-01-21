For many Christians, to start each day saying out loud with a recitation from a Psalm in the Old Testament may set the mood for the day on a positive note. The reciting, reading, and studying the Old Testament in the Bible has influenced many people through Christianity over the ages. What is the Old Testament all about and why are its contents encouraged by various religions to be read and referred to often?
In answer to that question, three Cache Valley residents shared their insights on why they choose to read the Old Testament, why it is important to them, what lessons they learn from the Old Testament, and what inspiration they receive to help deal with challenges in their daily life.
Pastor Don Woody of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hyrum, Utah, said the Old Testament is invaluable for its depiction of flawed people throughout history.
“The Old Testament is very historical and reveals to us a very challenging human history of people who made mistakes. I love that it doesn’t hold back those examples,” Woody said.
He refers to the book of Jonah. In it, God instructs Jonah to call the enemies of Jesus to repentance and forgiveness.
“But Jonah is prejudiced, had a lack of faith, and didn’t want to go. Jonah said ‘O Lord, was not this my saying, when I was yet in my country? Therefore, I fled before unto Tarshish: for I knew that thou art a gracious God, and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repentest thee of the evil.’” Woody said. “The story of Jonah is really a story of the real patience and the mercy of God.”
At the start of this year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encouraged its members worldwide to read the Old Testament as part of their course of study this year following gospel study guidelines in their manual Come Follow Me.
Latter-day Saint Grant Gudmundson of Logan is looking forward to rereading the Old Testament this year.
“I’ve read the Old Testament many times over the years, underlining favorite scriptures, referring to it often, and find it helpful to review it now to continue my gospel study,” Gudmundson said. “I referred to the Old Testament many times to explain gospel principles when I served as a missionary in Denmark for two and a half years in 1951 to 1953.”
For Father Joseph Minuth, interim parish administrator at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hyde Park, Utah, there are “so many beautiful stories and analogies found in the Old Testament.”
The “first important item” for Minuth is from the first book in the Old Testament, Genesis: “We are created in God’s image.”
“Since the fall of man, we have lost that image and we are trying to regain that image,” Minuth said. “We forget that we were not created for this world. We are so focused on the things of this life, such as the way people look or how much money people have, we forget (to focus) on who we become for all eternity.”
The Old Testament is very closely connected to the New Testament, as it regards prophecies of the coming of Jehovah. In stories of Jesus Christ teaching of the scriptures, the scriptures in question are those of the Old Testament. Woody connected this back to the story of Jonah.
“The idea of Jonah being in the belly of the fish for three days is mentioned by Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew, 12:40: ‘For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale's belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth,’” he said. “There is a scarlet thread of Jesus throughout the Old Testament.”
Woody added that there are times, analogies, illustrations and references throughout the Old Testament as examples referring to the New Testament.
“Psalm 22 is one of the clearest pictures and prophecies of the crucifixion that you can get in the Old Testament. So, I believe the Old Testament is very important and beneficial to read and study,” he said.
Key to Gudmundson’s study of the Old Testament are prophecies he sees as fulfilled in the New Testament through to the modern day. He pointed to passages in Isaiah indicating events in the New Testament, as well as parts of Isaiah and Ezekial he believes foresaw the Book of Mormon.
Minuth added that the Old Testament, a more obtuse collection of stories, can be illuminated by studying both scriptures in connection to one another.
“The Old Testament is more difficult for some people to get to know who God is. A helpful key is to remember that the New Testament is hidden in the Old Testament and the Old Testament is revealed in the New Testament. Many of the characters and stories of the Old Testament prefigure Jesus Christ. As Christians, when we read the Old Testament, we can see God’s plan of salvation ultimately fulfilled in the New Testament.”
Gudmundson gleans inspiration from the Bible to help him deal with challenges in his daily life, reading the stories of prophets who suffered to follow their religion — For example, the story of Joseph being sold into Egypt.
“Joseph offered many prayers. He was preserved for years, and it was many years later that he received answers to those prayers. Through it all, Joseph stayed true and faithful,” Gudmundson said.
When searching for answers to what God wants us to do, Minuth believes there are always great resources to help.
“God is bigger and smarter than we are. Understanding God’s word, therefore, takes a lifetime of prayer, study, contemplation, and learning from the community, especially people who have dedicated themselves to the study, preaching and living out of scripture,” he said.