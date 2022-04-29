For Mother’s day, many Cache Valley clergy as well as residents share their favorite biblical stories of women whose examples they still follow today. Here are a few:
“Moms have a special place in our hearts,” said Joseph Minuth, associate pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Logan. “This is what makes Jesus most human to me: He loves his mother. To love Jesus is to love his mother. He draws us close to her to be very affectionate in our religious practice.”
Paul Heiner, Institute Teacher at the Logan Institute of Religion of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had several women in the Bible that he thought were good examples to him.
“The first is in the New Testament, Mary, the mother of the Savior, Jesus Christ. Her response of humility impresses me for agreeing, not only to be Jesus’ mother, but knowing the prophecies of the Messiah, she was willing to go through the heartbreaking events that were to come into her son’s life,” Heiner shared. “She must have been overwhelmed to find that she was the ‘Mary’ that had been prophesied of as well. At such a young age, that is an impressive example of courage and maturity to me.”
Heiner also cited the story of Ruth from Moab in the Old Testament.
“What I love about this story is that once Ruth joins the covenant she is loyal to it for the rest of her life and part of that is her loyalty to her mother-in-law, Naomi, even after her husband died. She is a foreigner and destitute when she returns to Bethlehem with her mother-in-law. When she marries Naomi’s kinsman, Boaz, Ruth becomes the great-grandmother to Jesus Christ and part of that kingly lineage that we read about in Luke 3:32,” Heiner explained. “I love how Ruth and Boaz’s first child, Obed, becomes a son to Naomi as well. It is a wonderfully symbolic story of redemption within the line of David (Obed begat Jesse, Jesse begat David), not just for Ruth and Naomi but also for Israel. I also love that the Savior of all mankind comes from a lineage that represents a diversity of mankind.”
Marj Cramer, of Hyde Park and a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan, said she immediately thought of Ruth in the Old Testament when asked who she can connect with in her everyday life.
“Ruth was willing to give up everything, family, home, religion and country in order to follow her mother-in-law, Naomi,” Cramer said. “When I think of what is going on in the world today with the people of Ukraine in their current situation, makes the story of Ruth a good connection for me. When I was growing up, I was shy. Then while in high school, I moved from Michigan to Hawaii. I felt since no one knew me there I could be more outgoing. Thinking more recently of Ruth and her situation, gives me more backbone to be willing to try something new rather than say ‘I can’t do it’ and it has been life-altering for me.”
Smithfield Latter-day Saint Ginny Shuck was not hesitant when asked what her favorite story was in the Old Testament.
“It has to be Esther. She was a brave person. She did what she believed in and what God told her to do at the peril of her own life. When I look at what she said and did, it helps me to deal with what I need to do. Is it the right thing to do or is it just the easy and popular thing to do?" Shuck said.
Readers of the Bible may find that many other women, both named and unnamed, were disciples and active participants of Jesus Christ. Some of these women included Phoebe, Tabitha, Priscilla, Martha and Mary.
“During Pentecost, as recorded in Acts of the Apostles in the New Testament, Mary, the mother of Jesus is mentioned by name among the women. Because Mary had the face of Jesus, she is a reminder at that time to the disciples of Jesus’ presence,” Minuth said. “It’s beautiful, too, because the understanding of God first comes from our parents. To Mary’s honor to accept to be the mother of Jesus, comes the response from Elizabeth in the first recorded words of the Christian faith ‘Blessed art thou among women.’”
As written in the New Testament, Jesus Christ showed special love and concern for women. He taught women, like the sisters Mary and Martha, who provided service in his ministry. Some of the women journeyed with Jesus and his apostles, becoming exemplary disciples, providing homes as gathering places for the faith and working to convert others. The New Testament describes these women as dignified, noble, needed and valued in the service of others.
Jim Mitchell, Pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Preston, Idaho, reflected on the women and their influence on their children and grandchildren, such as Lois and Eunice, because of their genuine faith that they instilled in Timothy, their grandson and son, respectively.
“In 2 Timothy Chapter 1, verse 5, the Apostle Paul mentions in his writing of the ‘unfeigned faith that is in thee’ (referring to Timothy) ‘which first in thy grandmother Lois and thy mother Eunice and I am persuaded that in thee also.’ Timothy learned the scriptures as a child and went on to serve as a Pastor assisting Paul in the ministry,” he said.