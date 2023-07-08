Support Local Journalism

An exhibition showcasing 45 of Minerva Teichert’s paintings is now open at the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in downtown Salt Lake City.

The exhibition, titled “With This Covenant in My Heart: The Art and Faith of Minerva Teichert,” shows the devotion Teichert evidenced in her life and in her mission to place the stories of her heart before the public.


