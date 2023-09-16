JS Paper conference

President Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Kyle S. McKay arrive at the Joseph Smith Papers conference in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 15, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has commissioned former Assistant Church Historian and Recorder Richard E. Turley Jr. to write a new biography of the Prophet Joseph Smith. The book will be called “Joseph the Prophet.”

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency made the announcement at the end of his keynote remarks at the seventh annual Joseph Smith Papers conference in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 15, 2023.


