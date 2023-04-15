The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated $8.7 million to purchase Red Cross bloodmobiles and fund the organization’s programs assisting cancer and sickle cell disease patients.
The American Red Cross made the announcement on Friday.
“The Church’s donation will support Red Cross blood collections and programs right here in Utah and across the country,” said Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “The collaboration the Red Cross of Utah and the national organization has with the Church is much more than needed donations — it’s a shared vision of service and helping others.”
Last year, the church remained the single largest Red Cross blood drive contributor, according to the Red Cross. More than 70,000 volunteer blood donors participated in more than 2,000 church-sponsored blood drives nationwide in the first nine months of last year.
“We are pleased to contribute to the American Red Cross and support their life-sustaining services and programs in this new year to help care for those in need,” said Gérald Caussé, presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We recognize and are grateful for the thousands of Church members who rolled up their sleeves to give blood and donate so much of their time.”
The church also has provided critical support for disaster relief effort throughout the United States including responses to wildfires across the West, massive flooding in California, Alaska and the South, and destruction from hurricanes Fiona and Ian in the Southeast.
“Many Church members are also Red Cross volunteers who deploy to areas struggling after a natural disaster to help those in need,” Ruster said. “We are grateful for the partnership with Church members who donate blood and give their time to help others.”
Donations to American Red Cross Disaster Relief also make a difference, no matter the amount. To donate, visit redcross.org/donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.