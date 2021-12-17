The singing of hymns is paramount at Christian churches throughout the year, adding praise to the weekly Sunday sermons in Cache Valley. In addition, it is not uncommon for the various Christian churches in the area to sing the same hymns, especially during the holiday season.
For instance, the Methodist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints both sing “We Gather Together,” “Now Thank Thee All Our God,” and “Come Ye Thankful People Come” around Thanksgiving. During the Christmas season, the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston, Idaho, and the Methodist Church in Logan, both sing “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” “O, Come, O, Come, Emmanuel” and “The First Noel.”
Traditional Christmas hymns are common in the different churches. At Grace Fellowship Church, while they don’t sing exclusively from a hymnal, they do sing a variety of both traditional hymns and contemporary Christian songs. Jeanine Webb of Preston, who leads the music for the weekly service for Grace Fellowship Church, said that she loves singing the traditional Christmas hymns better known as Christmas carols.
“Traditional Christmas carols have become such a part of our modern culture, that they reach across religious lines and even into the secular world,” Webb said. “I love singing the same Christmas songs that Christians have been singing for hundreds of years, because I love singing about the amazing truth that God became man to save us. Whether or not people realize what they are singing or listening to, the lyrics to so many Christmas carols teach the beautiful truth from the Bible that Jesus was Emmanuel, God with us, and he came to save His people from their sins.”
Over the centuries and throughout the world, poets, musicians, and preachers like English hymnist Charles Wesley have composed lyrics and set them to music for churchgoers to sing.
“It has been recorded that over 400,000 hymns have been identified around the world. The creators of these hymns are to be revered,” J. Spencer Cornwall wrote in his 1963 book Stories of Mormon Hymns.
Cornwall outlined that the word “hymn” is from the Greek word “hymnos” which means "a song of praise." A hymn is a religious song specifically written for the purpose of prayer and addressed to deity. A collection of hymns are printed in hymnals or hymn books.
Shared Christmas carols sung in the Presbyterian Church, Grace Fellowship Church, Methodist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are: “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Away In a Manger,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Silent Night.”
Jo Knowlton of Cornish has a Methodist Hymnal that she was brought up with as a girl singing those hymns when she lived in Warren, Pennsylvania. She treasures the Methodist Hymnal (published by Concern Whitmer and Smith, Nashville, Tennessee, through the Board of Publication of the Methodist Protestant Church, in 1932) that she refers to in her home.
“I really enjoy having a copy of the hymnal I sang out of as a girl. The hymns are very memorable to me,” said Knowlton. She and her husband, Fred, joined the Presbyterian Church when they moved to Utah in 1972.
Knowlton is not surprised the Methodist and Presbyterian Hymnals share hymns, as she noticed they sang some of the same hymns when she visited other churches in Cache Valley.
“I feel like we sing the same hymns because we have similar beliefs in Jesus Christ. I also feel that those who wrote the hymns were inspired to write them. Since I have these hymnals at home, I have been reading the words often like a poem instead of singing the hymns. Music is such an important part of the church service. As you’re singing, listen to yourself for that inner comfortable feeling. When I do, it gives more meaning to me. Sometimes I cry while singing the hymns as they bring joy to me that I remembered as a child,” Knowlton said.
In reviewing four hymnals — The Presbyterian Hymnal, The Baptist Hymnal, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hymnal and Worship Hymnal, Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church — the following hymns were selected as a sampling of the hundreds reviewed by the author of this article of common hymns of the four Christian churches listed above:
How Great Thou Art by Carl Gustav Boberg, Christ The Lord Is Risen Today, words by Charles Wesley, and How Firm a Foundation, author unknown.