He attended college, got married, raised a family, built a business, and became a part of the Cache Valley, Utah, community in his more than 30 years living there. But Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s return to Logan last week gave him a unique opportunity.

Utah State University awarded Elder Stevenson, now serving as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an honorary doctorate of business as part of its commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 4.


