...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion especially eastern portions of
the valley.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
President Noelle Cockett, left, bestows an honorary degree of doctor of business to Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during Utah State University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
President Noelle Cockett, left, bestows an honorary degree of doctor of business to Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during Utah State University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
President Noelle Cockett, left, bestows an honorary degree of doctor of business to Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during Utah State University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal
President Noelle Cockett, left, bestows an honorary degree of doctor of business to Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during Utah State University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
He attended college, got married, raised a family, built a business, and became a part of the Cache Valley, Utah, community in his more than 30 years living there. But Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s return to Logan last week gave him a unique opportunity.
Utah State University awarded Elder Stevenson, now serving as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an honorary doctorate of business as part of its commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 4.
Three others were also awarded honorary degrees as part of the event. Elder Stevenson was introduced at the ceremony by Elder David H. Huntsman, a Utah Area Seventy and member of the Board of Trustees of Utah State University.
During the event, the school showed a pre-recorded video with Elder Stevenson sharing some memories of his time at the university and sharing counsel with its newest graduates.
He said he remembered walking into the school’s library every day and seeing the quote, “With all thy getting, get understanding.”
This excerpt from Proverbs 4:7 is still displayed in the renovated school library for current students to also see.
“Strive to get that understanding,” he said. “You’re going to get a lot of things. You’re going to get a job, a home, a mortgage, a family, but with all of that getting, get understanding. And that understanding is treating other people with dignity, with kindness.”
Elder Stevenson himself found many of the things he mentioned to the graduates when he was a student. He met his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, while the two were attending college, and they were married only weeks before his graduation. He earned a degree in business administration. They began their family. They started a business. So, he was speaking from first-hand experience when giving that counsel.
He also shared that understanding is something that helps people be able to bless others.
“If we can have that understanding, it’s going to bless your life and your family and the lives of people that you’re going to work with in education and in commerce and in law and in whatever you’re going to be doing.”
And the connections he made during his time as a university student, he said, formed some of his best memories of that time in his life.
“One of the best things that I remember of being at USU has got to be the association with others and an appreciation for everyone — the opportunity to be involved in something, the opportunity to rub shoulders with people that come from all different backgrounds, all different places, and to be able to share some kind of common ground with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.