Overcoming obstacles and changing course in life will be the subject of a talk by former Utah State University basketball star Gary Wilkinson, presented by the interfaith organization “Cache Community Connections.”
Wilkinson’s presentation, titled “Resilience: Failure is a Foundation for Success,” is scheduled Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at Mount Logan Middle School.
Wilkinson played basketball at USU in 2008 and 2009. During his senior season, he was Player of the Year in the Western Athletic Conference, WAC Tournament MVP and an All-American.
He went on to earn a degree in law and land a job on a large law firm, the result of “a dogged work ethic and a distinct perseverance,” according to a press release from Cache Community Connections.
Winkinson’s story, however, isn’t all a fairytale, the press release notes. In 2001, he dropped out of high school months before graduating. A few years before that, he’d been cut from the Bingham High basketball team after clashing with coaches who thought he had an attitude problem.
“By his late teens, Wilkinson had accumulated numerous drug and alcohol related offenses and had a choice to make: Continue down a dead-end road or turn his life around. Hear the rest of Gary’s story at this special event,” the press release states.
Cache Community Connections is composed of a group of interfaith religious and civic leaders. It extends an open door invitation to the leaders representing all religions and denominations and civic groups in Cache Valley in the belief that spiritual leadership and unity are vital to our community’s well being.
The CCC came together following an interfaith and community gathering in the wake of September 11, 2001. Representatives from several of the churches and the then mayor of Logan, Doug Thompson, mourned and honored those whose lives were cut short by this tragedy. This group of leaders was soon joined by other community leaders to build community.