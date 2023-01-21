Eldon Peterson

On New Year’s Eve we had to put down our son’s dog who was suffering from bone cancer. He got her while volunteering at the Cache Humane Society when he was in high school. He named her Salam (Arabic for peace); she certainly brought our family peace and joy. Grief and sorrow follow the loss of a companion like a favored pet; however, the peace we long for can be elusive.

The pain of loss is very real, and at times, people’s well-meaning attempts to bring us comfort will fall short. It isn’t due to their lack of care, but it is due to a lack of wisdom. If wisdom is needed to help some grieve the loss of a pet, how much greater is it when trying to help someone grieve the loss of a loved one.


