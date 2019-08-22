EMMANUEL BAPTIST
Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 310 N. 800 East, Hyrum, holds Sunday services at 10:45 a.m. with Sunday School starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday sermons are recorded and can be heard on the church’s website. For more information about the church, visit www.ebchyrum.com or call 435-245-5898.
• Home Bible studies will continue in September.
• Women’s study is of the book “The Armor of God” authored by Priscilla Shirer is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, and Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
• Youth Group is scheduled for activities Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
• Ministry at Maple Springs, 350 E. 2200 North, in North Logan will take place Sep. 3 at 3:30 p.m.
NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP
New Life Fellowship, 2045 N. 800 East, North Logan, holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more information, visit newlifelogan.com.
• The Alpha Course is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:45 p.m. Alpha is a series of sessions exploring the basics of the Christian faith. Everyone is invited.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC PARISH
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, is located at 725 S. 250 East, Hyde Park. Daily mass in English is at 12 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday; Wednesday confessions is scheduled for 6 p.m. and confessions on Saturday at 4 p.m.; mass in Spanish is scheduled on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
• No events scheduled other than regularly ones listed above.
CACHE VALLEY BIBLE FELLOWSHIP
Cache Valley Bible Fellowship, 1488 N. 200 West, Logan, meets for Sunday worship at 11 a.m. with Sunday school offered at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.cachevalleybible.org.
• A prayer meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22 and 29 at 7 p.m.
• A men’s breakfast will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 and 31 at 7 a.m.
• A women’s Bible study is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.
• Youth group-cross trainers is scheduled for Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.
PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 930 N. 400 West, Logan, meets for Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. with fellowship and Sunday School following the service. For more information, visit princeofpeace.org.
• No events scheduled other than regularly ones listed above.
HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 581 N. 700 East, Logan, holds regular worship services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School and Bible study prior to the service at 9:30 a.m.
• Service with the seniors is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 85 E. 100 North, Logan, holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. with fellowship and coffee hour to follow. For more information, call 435-752-0331.
• Worship service on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. will be held at River Hollow Park. No church services will be in the building that day.
ALPINE CHURCH
Alpine Church, 395 S. Main Street, Logan, holds regular Sunday services at 9 a.m.,10:30 a.m. and noon. A Spanish speaking service is held at 6 p.m. For more information, visit alpinechurch.org/logan.
• A “Back to School Bash” with activities for 7th through 12th graders is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
• A picnic and softball game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Anhder Park in Nibley.
• A parent night for parents and guardians of 7th through 12th graders is scheduled for Thursday, Aug, 29 at 7 p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
First Presbyterian Church, located at 178 W. Center Street, holds regular worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. No Sunday school is scheduled during the summer. For more information, visit firstpreslogan.com or call 752-0871.
• The Loaves & Fishes Community Meal will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m.
• Bible Study is held Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 at 8 a.m. at Stacked Pancakes in downtown Logan.
MT. LOGAN BAPTIST CHURCH
Mt. Logan Baptist Church, 1601 N. 400 East, North Logan, holds Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and a Wednesday evening worship and Bible study at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.mtloganbc.com/.
• A cookout/evening of worship is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. at Willow Park in Logan.
• A Ladies monthly fellowship is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
CACHE VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
The Cache Valley Unitarian Universalist Church is located at 596 East 900 North, Logan. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the church at 435-755-2888 or go to their website http://cvuu.org/.
• Cache Pride Center Teens will meet Friday, Aug. 23 and 30 at 5 p.m.
• Youth group will meet Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.
• Cache Valley Buddhist book group will meet on Monday, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
• Cache Valley Buddhist Group Sangha will meet on Monday, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
• Cache Valley Pride Pre-teen group will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
• Amrita Yoga Satsang is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
• An OWL parent orientation is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.