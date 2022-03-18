Earlier this month, Pastor James Mitchell arranged a first-time “Wild Game Dinner” at the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston, Idaho — described by the pastor as “a unique and unifying way to touch lives to celebrate the Gospel and hunting.”
On the night of the event, the tables were brightly decorated with painted wooden duck decoys and horns. Mounts of deer, elk, moose, and a bear skin rug hung on the walls of the church, provided by Guy and Cindy Wright.
Guest speaker Jon Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters in Ohio, delivered a message blending personal hunting stories with spiritual applications. Grace Fellowship partners with and has been helped and encouraged by the Baptist Church Planters Mission Agency in Ohio.
“I am not a professional hunter,” Jenks said at the top of his presentation. “At 25 years old, I began working with dogs. God made incredible creatures. I learned from my dogs. They smell things we can’t.”
Jenks presented photos of ducks and deceptively similar duck decoys.
“Are they ducks or are they decoys?” he asked. “What is a decoy? ... A decoy is designed to attract. It’s a lure to entice. Ask yourself, am I being a decoy or are people deceiving you? Deception doesn’t take much by somebody.”
Jenks drew parallels between the deception of decoys and deception in matters of faith — even back to the biblical story of the Garden of Eden.
“Satan’s aim is to destroy,” said Jenks. “All of us start out in his kingdom. We are born in that world. Remember, Eve said ‘The serpent deceived me and I ate.’”
Jenks said he felt hunting and spending time outdoors are a time to spend with family, and how the lessons learned hunting can easily be applied to life.
“When hunting, I personally learned and now teach that you need more than decoys, you need a hunter, a good dog, a gun and shells, and you need to aim, stay still, be patient and wait,” he said. “Sometimes people forget to load their gun or have the safety on it and miss their best shot because of it. It’s the same with life.”
After graduating from seminary in Pennsylvania, Jenks and his wife settled in Wisconsin. It was there that Jenks began hunting and fishing, because “the whole community is built around the outdoors.”
“I thought it was a really fun time tonight,” Mitchell said. “Jon Jenks gave an amazing message of engaging truth that everyone will face in their life.”
Jenks’ words made a strong impression on those in attendance.
“I thought it was a great community event. It’s important to know what your priorities are in life,” Ross Lundquist of Preston, Idaho, said.
“This event was an opportunity of mutual interest in hunting. I appreciate his experiences with hunting that he wove into a gospel message with his talk,” said Nolan Hargis of Logan.
In addition to the food for thought provided by Jenks, the night also featured a vast and diverse number of dishes, many made from successful hunting efforts.
Janice Mitchell, Jim Mitchell’s wife, coordinated the making of the unusual and creative food dishes that were provided by members of the congregation and the community.
“There are at least 18 families in our area who are hunters and served their favorite recipes. For instance, one man went to Florida recently and brought back the alligator meat,” said Jim. “It was a unified effort to put this meal together. I also hunted deer in Colorado and my wife and I provided one of the venison dishes.”
The spread featured elk dishes (including cajun elk sausage), alligator jambalaya, venison meatballs and duck — in addition to dozens of other creations.
“What a fabulous meal!” Cathy Bienert, of Riverdale, Idaho, said.