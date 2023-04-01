Support Local Journalism

For the Catholic Church and many other Christian denominations, the Sunday before Easter marks the beginning of the most important week of the year — “Holy Week,” when Christians reflect on central mysteries of their faith: Christ’s Last Supper, crucifixion and resurrection from the dead.

Palm Sunday commemorates the story of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem shortly before the Jewish holiday of Passover. According to the Christian Gospels, people lined the streets to greet him, waving palm branches and shouting words of praise.


