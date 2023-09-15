Support Local Journalism

Lavina Fielding Anderson knew she was delivering a bombshell. Anderson, a dedicated Mormon who had previously edited the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' magazines, was also a scholar, writer and feminist.

And on this day in August 1992, she was giving a conference presentation detailing how Latter-day Saints authorities had repeatedly silenced dissenting congregants. She punctuated her remarks with the revelation that the church had created files on members who had publicly criticized the church – files a spokesman later acknowledged.


