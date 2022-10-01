Eldon Peterson

My wife has had both of her knees replaced. She didn’t do it because she wanted to try out something new, like a new pair of shoes; the replacement was driven by need. We replace the old with the new when the old no longer works as it was designed to. We get that new thing (car, appliance, knee) hoping that it will work better than the old and will hopefully never need to be replaced again!

Have you experienced something like this in your faith journey? Possibly you discovered that what you were holding onto was not working. Maybe you were struck by the fact that Jesus came bringing the new covenant to replace the old covenant because the old was inadequate. The new was not a mere upgrade of the old, like a knee replacement, but it was much more. The new covenant is fundamentally better than the old because it permanently satisfied the Law.

