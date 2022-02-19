A wise friend once taught me more than one thing can be true at the same time, even if those things seem to be in conflict.
For example, I love Brad Wilcox, the second counselor in the Young Men general presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
At the same time, I am deeply hurt by a talk he gave recently — and apparently, many times before that.
Back in 1997, I spent a summer working with Wilcox as a counselor in the LDS Church’s Especially For Youth program. For those unfamiliar with EFY, it’s kind of like a week-long, party-themed spiritual revival for teenagers, usually held on a college campus so youth can stay in the dorms. I worked primarily at BYU in Provo, but counselors also traveled to other states for EFY.
At EFY, Brother Wilcox’s ebullient personality and charismatic speaking style made him a favorite of counselors and participants alike. Behind the scenes, when staff was sometimes stressed about event logistics or the occasional rule-breaking participant, I saw first-hand how dedicated Brother Wilcox was to serving the youth and ensuring everyone felt loved and appreciated.
The following summer, my soon-to-be husband also worked as a counselor for a Church Educational System-sponsored youth program. He, too, worked with Wilcox. He, too, appreciated Wilcox’s very down-to-earth and approachable attitude, as well as his sincere kindness. Every shy kid, every exhausted counselor — Wilcox had a gift for connecting with every one and left them feeling seen and encouraged.
This is all true, and there are probably thousands of witnesses who would agree.
And yet.
Nearly two weeks ago, Brother Wilcox presented a fireside talk to youth in Alpine, Utah. In his presentation — videos and transcripts of which are widely available online — he was dismissive of concerns regarding the church’s problematic racial history, suggested people of other faiths are merely “playing church,” and portrays both people concerned about institutional sexism and people who leave church activity as misguided and uneducated.
It was a real gut-punch for me to see online. This is someone I know is devoted to showing love, and yet he managed to alienate me and a lot of other folks in every way in a matter of minutes. It’s hard not to take it personally.
Even worse, my social media over the next few days was full of links to Wilcox’s other, more positive talks, posted by LDS friends who were seemingly unwilling to consider why anyone was hurt by Wilcox’s fireside.
They were ready to double-down on the idea that his words were not harmful, simply because he has a history of being a good person and his intent was not harmful.
But intent and impact are often dramatically different. Willfully disregarding impact this way felt like another gut-punch.
Brother Wilcox has apologized for his presentation, which is a necessary step in the right direction, but I know I’m not the only one wondering what will happen now. We all make mistakes; it’s what we do next that matters most.
Only Wilcox himself can decide what he learns from this fiasco, but I hope the rest of us bystanders will learn plenty of empathy.
Part of LDS baptismal covenants includes the charge to “bear one another’s burdens” and mourn with those that mourn.”
So when something bad happens, could we please not pretend it didn’t happen? Or wasn’t really bad at all?
It is not worse to be called racist or sexist than it is to actually perpetuate racism or sexism, however unintentionally. Drowning out the legitimate pain of others with huge waves of toxic positivity is not bearing anyone’s burdens, it’s adding to them.
It’s not fun to look hard at problematic history and acknowledge past wrongs, whether from pre-1978 or two weeks ago. It’s just plain uncomfortable. But unless we are willing to sit in that discomfort, drop our urge to be defensive and instead listen and learn from wounded folks, we cannot learn and grow.
We cannot bear burdens that we refuse to acknowledge.
I would hope that Wilcox and his defenders would thoughtfully consider the hurtfulness of his remarks, so they can learn and do better. Apologies are good, it’s true. Improved actions are better.
Contact Sally at ordinarywitness@hotmail.com.