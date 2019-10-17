A singing performance by The LeBarons and a talk by Jennie Taylor, the widow of Afghanistan war casualty and former North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, will highlight the 30th annual Family Conference hosted by the American Mothers of Cache Valley.
The interfaith event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Logan Tabernacle. All adults are invited to attend and admission is free.
In addition to hearing from and honoring their special guests, the American Mothers of Cache Valley are using the event to benefit the Cache Valley Food Pantry. Visitors are asked to bring granola bars for a donation.
“We are striving to be nondenominational, so people of all faiths are welcome,” said Jenneice Beckstrand, co-president of the American Mothers of Cache Valley.
Keynote speaker Jennie Taylor has made a number of high-profile public appearances — including at President Donald Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address and the annual CNN Heroes recognition program — since her husband, a U.S. Army major and intelligence officer, was killed in a 2017 attack by an Afghan commando he was training as part of the U.S. effort to aid Afghanistan’s fight against Taliban insurgents.
The mother of seven told the Salt Lake Tribune she is dedicated to carrying on the legacy of her late husband by inspiring people to lives of service.
“His life will not have been lost in vain, his blood is not spilled in vain,” Jennie told the Tribune. “I will dedicate the rest of my life on this earth to making sure that does not happen.”
The night at the tabernacle will also feature musical entertainment and some inspirational conversation from The LeBarons, a family singing group that catapulted to fame when a video of them singing in their living room went viral. The Kaysville LDS family has appeared in concert with Kelly Clarkson.
The Cache Valley chapter of the Utah and American Mothers Associations has put on its annual Family Conference for 30 years, the last four at the Logan Tabernacle.