Morehouse College, a historically Black school in Georgia, has given its inaugural Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize to President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Rev. Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, read a citation and presented President Nelson with the award in a pre-recorded broadcast played at an award ceremony on Thursday, April 13, at the WorldHouse Interfaith and Interdenominational Assembly at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel. An overflow audience of more than 2,600 people attended.


