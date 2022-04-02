Like nearly every other family in America with children, we’ve been listening to songs from the Oscar-winning Disney movie “Encanto” for the past few months.
If you haven’t seen it, I recommend it. It is sweet and tender without being sappy. It’s a story about a magical family in a magical house, but the tensions, misunderstandings, grief and healing the characters experience are relatable. There are lots of gentle and complex messages about recovering from intergenerational trauma. Loving one’s family doesn’t erase all problems, but problems don’t necessarily have to erase love, either.
We’re long-time fans of composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, so it is no surprise my family likes the entire soundtrack. My youngest kids have been bopping to all the music from the film, especially the irresistible chart-topper “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Even so, it’s another song, “Surface Pressure,” that speaks to me.
The first time I watched “Encanto,” I was distracted by making sure my kids weren’t spilling popcorn or accidentally feeding the dogs chocolate. I followed the story, but didn’t properly hear the lyrics of the songs.
Later, when I heard “Surface Pressure” alone in my car, I sobbed.
I did not expect to feel so validated by a pop song written for an animated children’s film.
“Surface Pressure” is sung by the character Luisa, the protagonist’s older sister whose gift is physical strength. Because she can do so much, Luisa is expected to take care of every physical chore for her family. Her role as the “strong one” who always helps out has become her entire identity, and she feels constant pressure to measure up to the high expectations of her community.
But sometimes she’s tired.
And sometimes she’d like to do something else, like just relax.
It feels unattainable, as Luisa anxiously explains, “I’m pretty sure I’m worthless if I can’t be of service.”
Miranda has said he wrote “Surface Pressure” as a love letter to his older sister, who carried more responsibilities than he did while they were growing up.
The song feels like an acknowledgement of the unpaid labor of women in general, and perhaps an anthem quietly playing in the hearts of Mormon women.
Those of us who know the relentless grind of caring for children on no sleep, fixing family meals one-handed (with a baby on our hip) while, perhaps, also earning a paycheck and preparing next week’s Sunday School lesson (which will be fantastic, with visual aids and handouts) know all too well what Luisa means when she sings of “pressure like a drip, drip, drip that’ll never stop.”
I don’t say this bitterly. I am grateful for my opportunities. There’s a lot of satisfaction in knowing you can handle so much, and nothing short of a trip to the ER will make you flinch on a busy day of carpooling kids and helping neighbors and making sure everyone in your stewardship has had at least one bite of a vegetable. I sincerely want to do the Lord’s work with Him, and sometimes His work is washing sheets the morning after a stomach bug swept through the house. I humbly get that. I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty.
Like Luisa, it’s not necessarily the work that’s too much. It’s the expectation, the assumption, the presumption that of course the women in our lives will handle all the invisible labor, and because it’s invisible, it’s almost never acknowledged.
That’s what gets heavy.
Oh, there is the occasional gushy praise, most notably on Mothers’ Day, when suddenly everyone is eager to offer their mother a glowing reference for a housekeeping job. But I think lots of women spend much of the year feeling overwhelmed and overlooked, precisely because we are so capable. It’s a heavy compliment to carry.
LDS scripture encourages people to “waste and wear out our lives” in service. I appreciate the call to devotion, but you can’t wear out something that’s not there. If we don’t rest and regroup and pursue interests of our own choosing — and I am not talking about just on Sundays, which are often the busiest day of the week for families with Church-related responsibilities — there will be no loving energy with which to serve at all.
Good, kind, thoughtful male leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will feel understandably stuck when they consider this feedback. They know women are well-qualified to do any of a million necessary tasks, but they don’t want to add to an unfair burden.
“Well, what can I do to be respectful?” they may wonder. “Do I assume competence and present more responsibilities, or do I avoid giving women more jobs so as not to burden them more?”
Acknowledging this dilemma is the key to the answer. You have to ask each woman.
I don’t pretend for a minute to speak for every woman, LDS or not. We are individuals. Maybe some would find a particular church calling a fulfilling outlet. And maybe others have unbearably full plates, but genuinely want to serve God and have been conditioned not to say no to any chance to do so. Ask and find out.
In the film “Encanto,” the family misunderstandings get cleared up when the characters learn more about each other’s perspectives. They can empathize in ways they couldn’t before, because they didn’t have the whole story. That empathy opens the door to deeper, more authentic love.
So it is with family and Church responsibilities. The gospel message is meant to be one of love and healing, not a source of crushing pressure. The way we live it, and acknowledge others’ efforts, could make it so.
Contact Sally at ordinarywitness@hotmail.com.