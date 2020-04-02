In a throwback to the time of drive-in movies, Mt. Logan Baptist Church in North Logan is planning a drive-in church service Sunday in its parking lot at 1601 N. 400 East.
Pastor Nathan Kirkman has been doing Facebook Live sermons for his congregation since the coronavirus outbreak but decided to bring parishioners together this Sunday, albeit within the confines of their vehicles.
The drive-in service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. For those interested, more information is available at Mt. Logan Baptist’s Facebook page.
Kirkman explained Sunday’s unique service like this:
“Folks are going to drive in, they’re going to park, they’re going to stay in their cars so we can practice social distancing, and I’m going to have everything set up out in the church yard with a sound system, pulpit and everything, we’ll do all of our congregational singing and then I’ll bring a message.”
But will people be able to hear each other as they sing?
With their windows down, yes, said Kirkman.
“Of course you’re not going to hear it like you’re inside the church, but it gives folks an opportunity to assemble while being safe at the same time.”
Kirkman, a North Carolina native who once worked as a machinist for the Joe Gibbs NASCAR racing team, moved to Cache Valley with his family in 2014 to start Mt. Logan Baptist Church, which is unaffiliated with any umbrella church organization.
“A lot of people are familiar of Southern Baptists, but we are independent Baptists,” Kirkman said. “We’re autonomous, but we are baptistic in our doctrines.”
Kirkman’s wife, Aundrea, and three daughters — Shaylee, Maleeya, and Terryn — perform Christian music and have recorded a CD titled “God is in Control.” Kirkman describes the music as “bluegrass-gospel.”