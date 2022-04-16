Easter, a Christian holiday that centers on the biblical resurrection of Jesus Christ, is a time each year where individuals and families gather for church services and other religious activities, to celebrate Jesus’ rising from the dead, and local congregations are no exception. Below are some of the local activities in honor of the holiday.
This Easter is Sunday, April 17. Pastor Jim Mitchell of the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston, Idaho, invites: “We would love to have you join us at our annual Easter Sunday Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, at 6:45 a.m., at Craner Field, on the corner of Hwy 91 and South 4th East in Preston, Idaho, to greet the special day of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. We have a Sunrise Service because it accentuates the truth of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb because it means he overcame sin and death. This reality gives every person that is trusting in Jesus for eternal life, great confidence for the future. Dress warm and bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the view of the mountains while watching the sun rise listening to music, a message, and join together in prayer.”
The Grace Fellowship Church will also have a buffet breakfast at the Grace Fellowship Church, 16 North State Street, Preston, Idaho, 9:30-10:15 a.m., on Easter Sunday, April 17, prior to their Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m.
In Logan, the Holy Trinity Church held Maundy Thursday Worship Service with Holy Communion by Pastor Troester on April 14, their traditional Tenebrae Observance on Good Friday, April 15, and all are welcome to attend their outdoor Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., at 581 North 700 East, followed by a potluck breakfast at 9:30 a.m., and celebratory worship with organ accompaniment at 10:30 a.m.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 85 East 100 North, in Logan has Easter church services and religious festivities inclusive in “Holy Week,” which started off with Palm Sunday on April 10. The congregation gathers outside of the worship space. After palm tree fronds are handed out to them and they are blessed, they carry the palms into the church in reflection of the story of Jesus’ triumphant entry into the city. This Sunday is also called “Passion Sunday.” A scripture from Luke 19:28-40 is read by Father Jason Samuel.
“That scripture puts into our mind of what Jesus was experiencing,” Samuel said.
The hymn “All, Glory Laud and Honor” is sung as the congregation goes into the church. Then Luke 22: 14-23:56 is read which begins the “Passion Gospel” where various parts of the scripture are read by people portraying Jesus, Pilate, and the crowd (read by the congregation who cries out like the crowd “crucify” him).
On Thursday night, St. John’s Episcopal Church was joined by Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (ELCA), and First Presbyterian Church members for Maundy Thursday.
“Maundy means ‘command’ and the command is to love and serve, just as Jesus washed the feet’ of His disciples that night. “On this night we, the clergy, then wash the feet of those present at the service and afterward share the bread and cup of Holy Communion,” Samuel said. “This was the time at the Last Supper that Jesus broke bread and served wine to his apostles telling them it is to be done in remembrance of him. It is a very integral part of the service on Maundy Thursday.”
In Christian belief, after the supper, Jesus goes to the Garden of Gethsemane and asks his apostles to stay awake and “watch with me.”
“We strip the altar of everything, turn the lights off, and people come to the building on an hourly basis throughout the night to ‘watch with him’ until noon on Good Friday,” Samuel said.
On Good Friday, at 12 p.m., the Stations of the Cross were held at St. John’s Church, where the congregation visited the Stations of the Cross. There were fourteen stations where there is a depiction of what Jesus faced as he carried the cross to Golgotha.
“This walk helps us truly understand what Christ came to do by walking with him through his final day, feeling with him his great despair and pain, in all ways like us, he fully understands us. We, too, can live our lives and give an offering of love and not judgment,” Samuel said.
The congregations of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, and St. John’s Episcopal Church, all in Logan, gathered for the main Good Friday Worship Service, held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
“We all join in the Journey of the Cross and face the darkness of this day,” Samuel said.
On Easter Sunday, at 10 a.m., all things are returned to the worship space and altar of the St. John’s Episcopal Church. The candles are lit, incense is offered, alleluias are proclaimed, hymns of praise are sung, scriptures are read, a sermon and communion is served for the Resurrection Day celebration.
The Easter Sunday celebration continues with an Easter egg hunt for the children. A light brunch is served with a variety of assigned appetizers, sweets and drinks.
The English word “Easter” derives from a Latin word meaning “dawn.” Kenneth Godfrey, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Lundstrom Park First Ward, said church members on Easter focus on the resurrection and not so much on the cross.
“The prophecy of Christ in the Old Testament and that his blood does indeed allow us to break the bands of death and come forth, if we live good lives, on the morning of the first resurrection,” Godfrey said. “Easter is a time of joy and happiness. When Jesus broke bread and served wine to his apostles telling them that this is done in remembrance of him, we, too, can take the sacrament as he set the example. We take the sacrament weekly in our church service. Taking the sacrament weekly gives us time to think of the Savior and what he has done for us. We find joy and peace especially at Easter time when we remember him,”
Godfrey recalls past Easters that involved Sunday School lessons about Jesus Christ, and sermons that focused on the atonement.
“I remember as a youth that one of my favorite Easter songs called ‘The Holy City,’ was sung as a solo and sometimes played on the trumpet,” he said. “The song involved a sleeper dreaming about Old Jerusalem, its temple, a morn cold and still and the shadow of a cross along a lonely hill. Then came the refrain ‘Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Sing, for the night is o’er! Hosanna in the highest, Hosanna for evermore!’”
Eggs tend to signify life and commemorate the coming of spring. Though it is unknown how the tradition began, eggs were decorated to commemorate Easter and began to be used religiously to celebrate the resurrection.
Godfrey recalled that his dad, who loved fried eggs, celebrated by having his wife make him several fried eggs on Easter.
“It made him very happy. My dad recounted to us how eggs hatch, are broken, and baby chicks emerge, alive and happy relating it to Easter and the resurrection,” Godfrey said.
His mother always cooked a special dinner, with a special dessert, Jell-o, bananas, whipped cream and cake.
“As I have visited the graves of my grandparents, parents and a brother, I am grateful for Jesus the Christ, and his love and resurrection. Easter is about removing the sting of death and rejoicing that we can and will live forever more,” Godfrey said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a church Easter site for 2022 as part of its annual #BecauseOfHim program which includes videos, daily reminders and resources for a Christ-centered Easter.