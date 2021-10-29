Jonathan K. Crockett did not know his grandfather George Alvin Crockett. The elder Crockett was born in Whitney, Idaho, on July 9, 1893, and died July 20, 1959, 11 years before Jonathan was born.
However, Jonathan has become acquainted with his grandfather through reading his grandfather’s missionary journal. George went on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from March 1916 to April 1918 at the age of 22.
After Jonathan returned from his own mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1991, his grandmother, Christine Olson Crockett, gave Jonathan books that her husband George carried on his mission to the Northwestern U.S.
“Since I was the (first) boy in the family to serve a mission, grandma gave me grandpa’s copy of the Doctrine & Covenants, the Book of Mormon, a New Testament, Concordance Book of Scriptures, and a gift he had received from his mission president,” said Jonathan. “Then last year in 2020 for my birthday my mother gave me grandpa’s missionary journal plus his photos that he took with his camera while on his mission."
Jonathan adds: “By my reading grandpa’s missionary journal, I came to know my grandfather. I have a greater appreciation of what my grandfather did in his life and how he did it. He had such great faith. It has helped me to do things now with greater faith, too.”
Wanting to share the journal with the over 100 photos with his siblings, Jonathan said: “First of all, I needed to transcribe the journal from grandpa’s handwriting to make it legible plus include the photos. Rather than just make copies of the journal stapled together, I wanted to make a nice copy in book form to give to my siblings.”
The 241-page book titled “1916 Journal of a Missionary” compiled by Jonathan K. Crockett was printed in 2021, with cartography by Conor Crockett, Jonathan’s son and great-grandson of George.
The book is also available on the internet.
“Another primary reason for my publishing the journal is to touch other people’s lives outside of the family who may want to give it as a gift to a missionary going out into the field or to someone who has already served.”
Jonathan said since publishing the journal, he'd been contacted by many who were touched by the book.
“I have been blessed to have been contacted by a granddaughter of one of grandpa’s mission zone leaders whose daughter, like her great-grandfather, is serving her mission in the state of Washington. She sent me pictures of her holding up the book turned to a page where our grandfathers are standing together," he said.
Jonathan also corresponded with the grandson of George's companion, and his brother Jesse was contacted by someone from England whose relative was baptized by their grandfather in Washington.
"I have also had several contacts from the Sedro-Woolley area who, while having no direct connection to my grandfather or his mission, wanted to talk about it, especially the Appendix information and picture," Jonathan said. "It has given me the opportunity to talk about the Church. In a way, grandpa’s mission continues through his journal.”
The journal also shows many differences from today's mission experience as well as many similarities. For instance, prior to leaving for the mission field, the Whitney Ward had a farewell party for George and another missionary. There was a program, music, speakers, both missionaries spoke, with ending the evening by having a dance. Today, churches no longer have farewells, but outgoing missionaries do speak in church before heading to the Missionary Training Center.
George records in his journal those who spoke and what music was sung at his farewell, that he left Preston, Idaho, on March 13, 1916, for Salt Lake City, where he received his assignment to the Northwestern States Mission, was given a blessing and set apart to the work as a missionary prior to leaving.
In the company of seven other missionaries, George boarded the train traveling all night en route to Pocatello, riding from there to Oregon, where he was assigned to Sedro-Woolley. Upon arriving in the town, he met his companion, Elder David W. Evans.
His grandfather's journal of his time in the mission field reveals some of the hardships as well as some of the joys he encountered which helped him develop his faith. His journal is a testament of the goodness and hospitality of the people in the Pacific Northwest in the Washington area and Canada, where families shared what little they had with two men whom they had never met.
At the time, the Northwest was a logging area with mills, logging camps and communities of several hundred people. Many of the small towns mentioned in his journal no longer exist.
“I see this journal as a historical document that I typed as written by my grandfather's hand,” Jonathan said.
On September 16, 1916, George A. Crockett bought a little folding Brownie Camera for $7.50 (around $180 today). There are pictures of him reading scriptures, writing in his journal, and one where Elder Crockett poses as a stern preacher. There are pictures of missionaries, mission conferences, baptisms, families, church members, buildings, towns, parades, and landscape.
“More importantly these are memories of forgotten faces and places captured in fountain pen ink and black and white photographs,” Jonathan said.
There are five things that stood out to Jonathan as he transcribed the journal. First, his grandfather's faith.
“Because they had no money for lodging or food, with towns a long distance from each other, they had to depend upon people for meals and a place to sleep, many times having to ask for those accommodations rather than being invited,” Jonathan said. “It took an amount of faith walking everywhere they went, going place-to-place, trusting in the Lord to provide for them for their physical needs. They found that people were good people."
Second was George's sense of humor:
“His stories are engaging, funny and sometimes sad. But getting to know my grandfather’s personality and light-heartedness was so neat. I truly came to know the man,” Jonathan said.
Third was the immediacy of his grandfather's writing, making the reader feel as if they were "right there with him."
Fourth and fifth, Jonathan noted that George's mission took place during a time of great changes in the world, but also for the church.
“Grandfather writes in his journal that he saw the first airship fly and land where he attended a 4th of July celebration in Bellingham, Washington,” Jonathan said. “Additionally, the United States entered into World War 1 about half way through his mission and the Spanish Flu hit the United States about three months before his mission ended.”
“The church mission program was also changing. Single women were now serving missions, and at the same time, as was the case with one of my grandfather’s companions, married men were still being called to leave their families and serve,” Jonathan summarized. “I also learned that missionary work was done differently compared to now, such as the missionaries then tracked separately knocking on doors instead of together, having to find lodging and food every night, and bathing in streams and rivers.”
Upon finishing his mission, George did not go directly home but enlisted in the Army at Fort Flagler, Washington. However, he didn’t go to Europe as he was assigned because his entire battalion came down with the Spanish Flu. Grandpa labored the duration of the war at Fort Flagler in close quarters, nursing his fellow soldiers back to health,” recounted Jonathan. “Grandpa was discharged in January 1919, returning first from his service to his God, then from his service to his country.”
At home in Whitney, George Alvin Crockett took over the 80-acre family farm of his parents, George Emer Crockett and Isabel Elizabeth Adams, where George Alvin was born in the front room of the Whitney house.
On April 7, 1919, George Alvin Crockett married Christina Nayman Olsen from Logan, Utah. They had two children: a son, George LaMoine Crockett, (Jonathan’s father) and a daughter, Zenna Beth Crockett who lived in the Island neighborhood in Logan and taught English and mythology at USU for a few years. The family house, owned by the family, still stands in Whitney where Jonathan’s brother lives on the homestead.
Jonathan concluded: ”I am grateful for my grandfather’s wisdom, for his nonjudgmental sense of right and wrong, his sense of humor, sense of fairness, and the work ethic he instilled and insisted on. I am grateful for the faith that he shared. I am grateful he left this missionary record so that through it others could come to know something of him. I have so much appreciation for my grandfather because of his stories. I am who I am because of him.”