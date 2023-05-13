Moms do a lot of waiting, starting with waiting for the birth of their child. Nine long months of waiting, enduring symptoms of body change, knowing that monumental work is on its way into their life …forever.
Forgive me for my sometimes-exaggerated sense of sentimentality, but I want to honor and thank all moms and even grandmas on this Mother’s Day.
I sat down and made a list of all the ways a mom, my mom, waited on me. It ended up being quite long, too long to simply itemize in this column. It starts chronologically with her waiting those nine long months for me to be born. And in my case, now she is waiting for me to someday join her once again when I am finished here on earth.
Some of the highlights on my list include, waiting for me to take that afternoon nap so she could take one too. Waiting for me to walk, then run, then regretting it. Waiting for me to sleep through the night, then rejoicing when I did. Waiting and wishing for me to complete potty training, then accepting that a boy sometimes thinks the backyard needs “watering.” Waiting for me to start school, then wishing I was home to greet me with one of her famous hugs and homemade lemon squares. I never left the house in the morning without that embrace as a reminder to “Remember who you are and act accordingly.”
Standing still in the backyard, waiting for the rope lasso to fall over her head, then sewing on the scout badge earned as a result. Lassoed and pulled down like the moon that was always orbiting around her little boy.
As the dating age arrived, waiting for me to return home after curfew from a date, then giving me “the look” as she sat on my bed, church book or scriptures on her lap as a silent signal of, “do you have a guilty conscience?” Waiting through hours of driving to attend a ball game, a concert or other significant event in my life.
Waiting for me to visit on a weekend or holiday from college, then watching as I peeled out of the driveway to return to my independent life. Waiting for me to return from Japan for that famous airport hug, only to send me right back to college. Waiting for my phone calls, then complaining that it was a collect call and costing too much money.
Waiting to hold my first child, her ninth grandchild, and my second child, her 10th. Waiting for Mother’s Day cards, birthday cards, only to have her heart broken if I forgot or if I sent photos she didn’t like. Waiting for my apology for those stresses, hurt feelings, hangups and cross words. A heart that has been hurt only means that it has loved and been loved.
Most important to me is that I know she is waiting for that apology and to tell me that all is forgiven. It will be accompanied by another one of those “airport hugs” that will be the most cherished hug of my existence. Then there will be no more waiting for either one of us.
A mother is a son’s first true love and a son is a mother’s last true love; this I believe. I know I am lucky to have experienced the life I have, thanks to my angel mother. To those who maybe have not had such an experience, I am truly sorry and wish you a better, happier future.
I hope you can still salvage some sense of the influence a mom can have, even if not from a biological source. If you still have your mom with you, spoil her! If not, strive to honor her with your actions.
I loathe to close, but lyrics from Ed Sheeran’s song, “Supermarket Flowers,” says it best:
“You were an angel in the shape of my mum. When I fell down you’d be there holding me up. … You were an angel in the shape of my mum. You got to see the person I have become. Spread your wings and I know that when God took you back he said Hallelujah, you’re home.”
To all the moms, mothers, mamas, mommies or mums who read this, I wish you a Happy Mother’s Day and gratefully say … JOB WELL DONE!!
