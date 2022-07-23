I’ve re-started my running habit, which was all but abandoned while I had a houseful of little kids.
These days, the children are old enough to pour their own cereal and can mostly be trusted not to bonk their heads on furniture when I look away. With the youngest babies, my twins, now 10 years old, I find myself with the freedom to slide out for a trip to the grocery store, a chat with a neighbor or even a run around the neighborhood.
It’s a whole new season, and not just because it’s summer.
The book of Ecclesiastes says for “everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.”
For many years, it was my season to do everything one-handed, with a baby on my hip and often another little one wrapped around my leg — and maybe even another one urgently needing me to “Lookit! Lookit me!” so I could admire a new trick of, say, hopping off of the sofa or climbing into a drawer. I don’t believe I was able to think a single linear thought for several of the most strenuous years. Unless you’ve also lived through a similar season, it’s hard to explain how simultaneously maddening and delightful that season of being relentlessly, intensely needed by people you love more than air is.
But now is my Season of Sweat and my goodness, it is glorious.
I almost never want to go for a run, but I always, always want to have gone for a run. My English teacher dad muses that this running hobby is as much an exercise in tense as it is a physical activity. It feels fantastic when it’s over, but there’s no shortcut to that part.
I do a little meditation ritual to get through the hardest part, the part where I’m more inclined to think about how pleasant it would be to go back to bed, and wonder why I laced up my shoes and left the house at all.
Instead, I redirect my thoughts to address various body parts, and have a moment of focused appreciation for each one. The feet get a lot of thanks during a run, but I also often have gushy thoughts towards my lungs (“You’re doing such steady work!”) and my heart (“You’re stronger than ever!”).
It’s corny, but this meditation is part of what is making my Season of Sweat a time of profound spiritual growth.
As I thank my body, I move on to thanking God for making it, and for my mostly good health. The overwhelm of a crowded schedule falls away with every passing mile as I literally outrun (albeit at a shuffling pace) the mental clutter that sometimes tries to crush me. My worries distill down to the most basic and focused list of actionable items, and my trust that the divine will help sort them out increases.
The sweat starts to pour, and the work of moving my body feels sanctified.
The prophet Isaiah preaches that “those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength … They shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
I love that, especially realizing now that I waited for this new season. But it’s a metaphor, of course, and “run” could mean a lot of different things to folks who are waiting and hoping for changes to come their way.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ scriptures also connect this promise to “run and not be weary” to their health code, the Word of Wisdom. I like that, too, since taking good care of oneself is a gesture of gratitude.
When we find ways to sanctify the mundane, it is easier to find the holiness that is tucked into every season of life.