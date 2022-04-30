Sometimes, when we’re up late waiting for our teenager to get home, my husband and I watch TV together.
We like insightful documentaries and Broadway musicals, but at that time of night, we don’t want to think too hard. Something dumb or funny or both will do fine; we aren’t fussy.
On this particular night it was a reality TV dating show. One woman was expected to simultaneously date a dozen eligible men and eventually choose one with whom to start a more serious, exclusive relationship.
The premise is silly, but the cast and production values are attractive, so we watched.
For nearly an hour, we watched the cast flirt with each other and vie for camera time and make angsty confessions about how much of a “connection” they did or didn’t have with the heroine. They attended dinner parties, cricket matches and clay pigeon shooting between asking the occasional probing question about favorite foods or feelings.
My husband and I were skeptical about this methodology.
We’ve now been together for 25 years. Neither of us pretends for a moment we know everything about having a successful relationship; we learn a little more every day. And after this much time we know enough to be flexible about the definition of “successful,” depending on the demands of the day and how hungry I am.
What I do know is that novelty dating is not the same as maintaining a marriage.
None of the beautiful people on this show were anticipating the grit that is required to keep one’s cool when people at work were unreasonable, the house is a wreck, dinner isn’t ready, and at least one-third of the family members are crying over unpaid bills/sibling squabbles/a stubbed toe.
Once, several years ago, my family took a trip to Disneyland. Mid-morning lines for attractions were long. Before any of our kids could start to fuss about sore feet and hot sun, my husband opened his backpack and distributed leftover slices of the pizza we’d had for dinner the night before. No one told him to; I hadn’t even realized he’d packed cold pizza into the park. He probably put it in his backpack while I was in the shower that morning.
But the children were instantly happy again, and I swooned a bit. I don’t know if my husband can play cricket, but he can and does anticipate the needs of his family members, which is a far more useful skill set in our household.
As we watched the rest of the dating show, we chatted about how someone really ought to tell these people about Real Life. Bathrooms need to be scrubbed and unexpected kidney stones happen and tempers get short. If you don’t know how your potential partner reacts when the internet is slow, the budget is tight and their team is losing, you don’t really know them at all.
But here’s the rest of the misunderstood part about a good marriage: If you can get through the hard stuff, the good stuff gets even better.
I’m not talking about the truly awful stuff that necessitates divorce. I no longer romanticize marriage for marriage’s sake. I am both old enough and long-married enough to know that in some situations, divorce is a relief.
I’m talking about the ordinary tests of character and devotion that reveal who we really are, and how much we understand that love is a verb.
In his letter to the Ephesians, the Apostle Paul suggests approaching marriage “with all lowliness and meekness, with longsuffering, forbearing one another in love; Endeavouring to keep the unity of the Spirit in a bond of peace.”
It’s a tall order, all that humility and kindness. A divine suggestion, really.
But it’s what makes sitting on the sofa and chatting while watching a show 25 years in feel every bit as fun as a fancy date planned and paid for by TV executives.
