The phrase “Lest We Forget!” comes to my mind when I think about why we celebrate holidays. Unless we remember their origin, the reason for the holiday, it can be easy for us to forget why we are celebrating. And, if we forget the reason, then our celebration will be empty.

The fall is rich with holidays – some we know the reason for the celebration — others, not so much. At Thanksgiving we share a meal remembering the pilgrims arrival in North America. At Christmas we give gifts remembering the birth of Christ our Savior. But what about some of the lesser known fall holidays? Do we know why they exist?


