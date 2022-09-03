Eldon Peterson

Traditionally, Labor Day marks the end of summer. School has started and we are busy harvesting the cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers from our gardens. Summer’s end indicates that fall is near. One of the things that I enjoy about living in Cache Valley is the four distinct seasons. I know that fall is coming as the evening temperatures begin to cool and the foliage starts to turn colors. The seasons provides a rhythm that gives life order.

I don’t know about you, but I like order. Order gives me the structure and rhythm that I need to complete each day’s tasks. However, there will be days when this rhythm will be interrupted by the storms of life. Storms, like the recent summer day where we had a 2” rainstorm, causes us to pause, to reorganize our day and maybe even go into emergency mode. Such storms create in us a desire to restore the rhythm of a normal day where we can kick back and relax and enjoy the comfort of the season.

